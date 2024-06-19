Dow to showcase MobilityScience™ solutions for low-carbon mobility at the international VDI congress Plastics in Automotive Engineering (PIAE)

WIESBADEN, Germany, June 19, 2024 - Dow (NYSE: DOW) will showcase latest innovative materials enabling a low-carbon future for mobility across the entire vehicle life cycle at the international VDI congress Plastics in Automotive Engineering (PIAE 2024) in Mannheim, Germany, June 19 - 20.

At the stand, Dow MobilityScience™ will exhibit a range of new material developments for interior, exterior and under-the-hood parts that enable decarbonization, circularity and next-generation design that support the achievement of not just sustainability targets but also requirements in performance, safety and aesthetics.

"The automotive industry is undergoing a revolution, driven by the urgency to become sustainable and the necessity to differentiate," said Zshelyz Lee, Global Automotive Plastics Circularity Team Leader. "At Dow, we are constantly innovating to help automotive industry address the triple goals of climate protection, circular economy and safer materials, and to enable OEMs and Tiers design for the future with the latest in material science."

Technologies for low-carbon mobility

With Dow's ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world, the MobilityScience™ team aims to provide automotive experience, deep materials expertise and technical know-how to help OEMs and Tiers navigate the challenging and evolving mobility landscape globally.

At the PIAE 2024, solutions on show for the automotive industry target specific design challenges facing the automotive value chain:



Technologies enabling circularity of thermoplastics in exterior and interior parts without compromising on safety and lightweighting: ENGAGE™ 11000 Polyolefin Elastomer (POE) series of impact modifiers for thermoplastic olefins (TPO) applications like bumpers and door panels, helping address the loss in properties from recycling polypropylene. FUSABOND™ Functional Polymers to compatibilize polypropylene recyclates with cross-polymer contamination. Bio-based and circular options that support OEMs in achieving their decarbonization and recycling targets: ENGAGE™ REN Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) as TPO impact modifiers, with options available for up to 100 percent bio-based content. Circular seat foam solutions made with recycled polyurethane through the RENUVA™ Recycling Program, enabling significant carbon reduction versus standard polyol production processes. Mechanically recyclable seat foam solution INFINAIR™ Polymers for Loop Technology, an alternative technology for seating systems that is low volatile organic compounds (VOC)/odor, breathable and washable. Next-generation materials for achieving sustainability and novel design in automotive interior and exterior applications: New solutions for seamless designs with translucent bumpers incorporating hidden sensors and lighting, realized with an innovative ENGAGE™ Polyolefin Elastomer, bringing superior low-temperature toughness in TPO and up to 60% light transmittance. LUXSENSE™ Silicone Synthetic Leather, the world's first silicone-based luxury synthetic material that rivals authentic leather in performance while surpassing it in sustainability. EVOAIR™ POE Leather Solutions with low VOC/odor, better color stability, and 25-40 percent lighter weight than PVC leather.

"With all of today's challenges, we in the automotive industry need to act fast, seize new technologies and collaborate with the right partners," said Andrea Benvenuti, Global MobilityScienceTM Sustainability Application Team Leader. "We in the MobilityScience™ team are committed to supporting OEMs & Tiers in their sustainability and design aspirations with our technology and expertise, and to helping build the ecosystem needed to bring about circularity and decarbonization. We look forward to connecting with industry players at the PIAE 2024 to discuss how we can collaborate to advance circular, low-carbon mobility together."

For more information about innovative, cutting-edge solutions that keep the world moving, visit MobilityScience™ | Dow Inc.

