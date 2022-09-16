Dow to showcase more sustainable, high-performance facade systems and live introductions with specialists at glasstec 2022

Dow launches the world's first-ever carbon-neutral silicones for building facades verified to PAS 2060.

Join live sessions from specialists at the Dow booth.

MIDLAND, Michigan - Sep. 16, 2022 - Dow (NYSE: DOW) will introduce silicone and organic sealing systems designed to further enhance performance, safety and long-term durability at glasstec 2022, being held in Düsseldorf, Germany, September 20-23. Exhibiting in Hall 11, B59, our innovation wall will showcase technologies that advance applications for structural glazing, insulating glazing, fire safety, weatherproofing and solar. Also, on display and presented live will be a new ground-breaking industry service: Dow Carbon-Neutral Silicones for building facades.

"The launch of the first-ever carbon-neutral silicones for building facades represents a significant milestone on our sustainability journey," explained Markus Plettau, Global Marketing Manager Facade for Dow Building & Infrastructure. "This project specific carbon-neutrality service is now available for structural glazing, insulating glass and weather sealing applications for high performance facades globally. Verified to the internationally recognized PAS 2060 carbon-neutrality standard, selected DOWSIL™ Silicones can support green building designs, enhance facade sustainability and improve green building ratings."

Innovation highlights

Dow will spotlight technology solutions and showcase their broad chemistry portfolio addressing key needs in facade applications:

DOWSIL™ 993 Structural Glazing Repair Kit, which enhances quality and productivity - displayed alongside compatible sealing and bonding options that address aesthetics, durability and energy efficiency in glass construction and panel attachment.

Fire-rated sealants with extended certifications for use in system designs that limit the spread of smoke and fire.

Silicone chemistries which enhance performance, productivity and design flexibility for use in solar assemblies which support BIPV applications.

Post-consumer recycled sealant cartridges, an important step on our journey to a more circular economy.

Learn how to build tomorrow with carbon-neutrality

Join our special live introductions, Inspire… carbon-neutral silicones for facades, at the Dow booth, where you will hear from Jean-Paul Hautekeer, Global Marketing Director, and Markus Plettau, Global Marketing Manager. These introductions will take place September 20 at 3 p.m. and September 22 at 11 a.m. Additionally, on September 21 at 2 p.m., Jean-Paul and Markus will be joined by special guest speaker Lars Anders, CEO of Priedemann Façade Experts, for a LinkedIn Live broadcast.

Visit Dow at glasstec to book a meeting with our specialists or to find out more about leading DOWSIL™ Technologies for high performance building.

About Dow Building & Infrastructure

Dow Building & Infrastructure, part of Dow Consumer Solutions, collaborates with industry professionals around the world to develop options to enhance design and aesthetics, increase durability, advance the energy efficiency of buildings, and improve the health and safety of building occupants. Taking a holistic approach, Dow brings together experience from across the company to help customers find options to a wide range of high-performance building challenges. Featuring DOWSIL™ Brand products Dow's high-performance building options include successful materials for structural and protective glazing, weatherproofing, insulating glass, window and door fabrication, and building materials protection, as well as innovations for high-efficiency insulation, lighting, and the incorporation of photovoltaic cells and solar panels into building design. Visit dow.com/construction to learn more.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership to achieve profitable growth and deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

Valeria Perazzini

Phone: 00 41 79 886 74 34

v.perazzini@dow.com