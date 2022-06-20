Log in
DOW : to showcase sustainability offering for the wire and cable industry at Wire 2022 in Germany
PU
06/17JPMorgan Adjusts Dow's Price Target to $70 From $80, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
06/17Citigroup Cuts Dow to Neutral From Buy, Price Target to $60 From $82
MT
Dow : to showcase sustainability offering for the wire and cable industry at Wire 2022 in Germany

06/20/2022 | 07:14am EDT
Dow to showcase sustainability offering for the wire and cable industry at Wire 2022 in Germany

Latest Dow technologies are designed with safer materials and a strong commitment to carbon reduction and usage of renewable feedstock for high productivity, high-speed communications

HORGEN, Switzerland - June 20, 2022 - Dow returns to Wire 2022 to showcase solutions with the ability to support customers on their sustainability journeys. These offerings are conceived to help cable manufacturers and utilities with the added value demanded by a high productivity and high-speed communication world. Held from 20 to 24 June 2022 in Düsseldorf, Germany, wire is the world's most important trade fair for the wire and cable industry.

Sustainability at the core

At Wire 2022, Dow will introduce the theme "Infrastructure Net Zero", highlighting its commitment to increasing sustainability outcomes for the industry through technologies that use safer materials, enable carbon footprint reduction in the manufacturing process, and use ofrenewable feedstocks.

"Dow solutions, when applied by our customers in the wire and cable industry, make up the infrastructure of our high-speed, connected world," said Edit Berczi, Marketing Manager for wire and cable in Europe, Middle-East and Africa. "These solutions have been relied on for years by our customers for their durability and reliability. Now, our products go even further. By working with our value chain partners and investing in innovation, we are developing a new generation of solutions that can help enable the reduction of CO2 emissions and energy savings, hence decreasing the overall carbon footprint. We're excited to return to Wire 2022 to connect with our customers and value chain partners to discuss how we can work together to reach our vision of Infrastructure Net Zero."

Enabling global transformation

At Wire 2022, Dow will be introducing HFDD 4201, a new technology that is part of theENDURANCE™ family of Next Gen XLPE compounds for power transmission. HFDD 4201 has the potential to transform the cable manufacturing process by cutting down long degassing periods by 80%. Cable manufacturers will benefit from:

  • Shorter cycle times in the manufacturing process
  • Lower inventory costs
  • Reduced greenhouse gas emissions

The HFDD 4201 is a response to the ever-increasing demand for power while reducing the potential impact on the environment and economic costs.

Dow's exhibits at Wire 2022 will comprise of a complete offering of solutions in the transmission space with proven sustainability outcomes, as well as new solutions and innovations for the telecommunications industry, like the new products in the AXELERON™ range of telecom cable compounds.

Visit Dow at Wire in Messe Düsseldorf at hall 9, booth A40.

About Dow
Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership to achieve profitable growth and deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

Virginie Wengler
+41 78 784 1724
vwengler@dow.com

Disclaimer

Dow Inc. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 11:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
