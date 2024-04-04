Dow ranked #79 on the list, moving up 10 places from last year, and is the highest-ranking manufacturing company to make the list.

MIDLAND, Mich., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune have recognized Dow (NYSE: DOW) as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® for the fourth consecutive year, moving up 10 places from #89 last year to #79.

Dow is also the only materials science company to be recognized and the highest-ranking of the four manufacturing and production companies to make the list.

The 100 Best Companies to Work For list is the only recognition that focuses on how employees feel about their workplace. Great Place To Work evaluates confidential feedback from employees, matching against HR Data, practices, policies and cultural attributes from participating companies. Only companies with consistently high survey responses across the 60 statements that comprise the Trust Index™ Survey are honored with placement on the list.



"We're honored by this continued recognition that reflects the feedback from our dedicated team," said Jim Fitterling, Dow chair and CEO. "Earning a place on this list for the fourth year reaffirms the impact of a strong commitment to our ambitious goals and enduring values. It inspires us to keep enhancing the employee experience at Dow as we continue to drive value creation and shared success for all our stakeholders. A sincere thank you to our leaders for continuing to foster an environment where all people feel valued, proud and inspired to work at Dow."



The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For List is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback from more than 1.3 million U.S. employees. Companies are only considered for the list if they are Great Place To Work Certified™ organizations with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S.



"This recognition exemplifies our dedication to a more inclusive, diverse and equitable Dow," said Alveda J. Williams, Ph.D. "Our unrelenting commitment to create a better workplace for all set us apart in 2023. It will continue to differentiate us and serve our stakeholders in the years to come."



Great Place To Work is the only company culture award in the world that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on their ability to create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of employee identity or job role.



Through the 2023 cycle, Dow was certified as a Great Place To Work in 13 countries and ranked on 10 national Best Workplaces™ lists. Additionally, for the first time in 2023, Dow was named a Great Place To Work® and Fortune World's Best Workplace.

"When people ask about what sets the Best Companies apart from their competitors, it's one key ingredient: trust," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "When employees trust their leaders, their colleagues, and the organization, they become empowered to reach their full potential."

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employ approximately 35,900 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $45 billion in 2023. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting www.dow.com.

