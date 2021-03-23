Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dow Inc.    DOW

DOW INC.

(DOW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Growth of Mid-Atlantic Manufacturing Activity Quickens in March -- Richmond Fed

03/23/2021 | 10:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Manufacturing activity across the central Atlantic region of the U.S. expanded in March at slightly quicker pace than that of the previous month, data from a survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond showed Tuesday.

The Fifth District Survey of Manufacturing Activity's composite index was 17 in March, up from 14 in February. The reading is broadly in line with forecasts from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, who expected the indicator to come in at 16.5.

The index is compiled by surveying manufacturing firms across the Fifth Federal Reserve District, which encompasses the District of Columbia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and most of West Virginia. Positive readings signal expansion, while negative readings indicate contraction.

Manufacturing activity in the area has been expanding uninterruptedly since July 2020, but the expansion pace has slowed significantly in recent months from a record-high peak reached in October.

The increase in the headline index in March was driven by a sharp increase in shipments, while new orders and employment held steady compared with the previous month.

The new orders index remained at 10, while the shipments index surged 10 points to 22, the data showed.

The employment index steadied at 22, signaling that manufacturers increased employment and wages in March. However, finding workers with the necessary skills remained difficult and survey participants expected these trends to continue in the next six months, the Richmond Fed said.

Businesses reported lengthened vendor lead times, as this index rose to 61 in March from 46 in February, breaking a 25-year-record for the third month in a row.

The average growth rates of both prices paid and prices received by survey participants increased in March, as growth of prices paid continued to outpace that of prices received. Respondents expected the gap to narrow in the near future, the report said.

Future indexes for new orders and shipments improved, while expectations for employment decreased somewhat, data from the report showed.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com 

-0-

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-21 1034ET

All news about DOW INC.
10:47aWall Street subdued ahead of Powell, Yellen testimonies
RE
10:44aAMAZON COM  : U.S. Postal Service Overhaul Calls for Higher Prices, Slower Mail ..
DJ
10:37aPRESS RELEASE  : Schweizer Electronic AG: Preliminary consolidated figures for t..
DJ
10:36aELECTRICITE DE FRANCE  : EU Authorizes France to Compensate EDF for Nuclear Plan..
DJ
10:35aGrowth of Mid-Atlantic Manufacturing Activity Quickens in March -- Richmond F..
DJ
10:31aDGAP-ADHOC  : MBB SE subsidiary FRIEDRICH VORWERK -2-
DJ
10:31aDGAP-ADHOC : MBB SE subsidiary FRIEDRICH VORWERK sets final offer price at EUR45..
DJ
10:30aTRACKINSIGHT : Treasury Yields Rise Again Pushing the Dollar Higher
TI
10:28aDGAP-ADHOC  : FRIEDRICH VORWERK sets final offer -2-
DJ
10:28aDGAP-ADHOC : FRIEDRICH VORWERK sets final offer price at EUR45 per share
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 44 076 M - -
Net income 2021 3 082 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 738 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 4,50%
Capitalization 47 329 M 47 329 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 35 700
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart DOW INC.
Duration : Period :
Dow Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 61,33 $
Last Close Price 63,51 $
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target -3,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James R. Fitterling Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Howard I. Ungerleider President & Chief Financial Officer
Attiganal N. Sreeram Chief Technology Officer
Melanie Kalmar VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Jeff M. Fettig Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOW INC.14.43%46 875
LG CHEM, LTD.-2.31%61 962
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION3.73%23 200
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION1.77%18 233
COVESTRO AG7.37%13 203
LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION14.86%9 084
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ