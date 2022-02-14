DOWA : Announcement of financial results for the 3rd quarter of FY2021 (the year ending March 31, 2022)
Sales 2022
827 B
7 137 M
7 137 M
Net income 2022
48 027 M
414 M
414 M
Net Debt 2022
165 B
1 427 M
1 427 M
P/E ratio 2022
6,39x
Yield 2022
2,06%
Capitalization
307 B
2 649 M
2 649 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,57x
EV / Sales 2023
0,56x
Nbr of Employees
7 258
Free-Float
91,2%
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
5 160,00 JPY
Average target price
5 154,44 JPY
Spread / Average Target
-0,11%
