DOWA : Establishment of the FY2030 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Reduction Targets

February 14, 2022

DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Establishment of the FY2030 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions

Reduction Targets

DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (14-1, Sotokanda 4-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; 36.4 billion yen; President: SEKIGUCHI Akira) is pleased to announce that, with a resolution of a Board of Directors meeting held today, our FY2030 Greenhouse Gas (hereinafter "GHG") Emissions Reduction Targets have established with the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by FY2050.*1

FY2030 GHG Emissions Reduction Targets

The DOWA Group aims to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions*2 in FY2030 compared with the FY2013 levels as a baseline as follows:

Note that these targets are set in accordance with the targets for each category in the Japanese Government's Plan for Global Warming Countermeasures*3, which was formulated to reduce GHG emissions by 46% from FY2013 levels by FY2030.

CO2 from electric power/fossil fuels used in At least 38％ reduction Energy manufacturing bases (from the FY2013 level) Sources CO2 from electric power/fossil fuels used in At least 51％ reduction offices and other locations (from the FY2013 level) Non- At least 15％ reduction Energy CO2 from waste (from the FY2013 level) Sources

These targets include offsetting through the utilization of carbon credits and other means.

The GHG emissions from our overseas business locations are not included in these targets. DOWA HOLDINGS will consider to set the target values of emissions overseas in the future while continuing to monitor these emission amounts.

Regarding Scope 3 GHG emissions *2 , DOWA HOLDINGS will consider their incorporation into the targets in the future after understanding their actual status.

DOWA HOLDINGS will continue monitoring the status of GHG emissions and reductions, and may review these targets if it is considered necessary after taking into account various factors, such as socioeconomic circumstances and changes in domestic and international political policies towards the realization of a carbon-free society.

*1 DOWA HOLDINGS's News Release on August 6, 2021: "Establishment of DOWA Group's Climate Change Policy

