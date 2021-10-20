October 20, 2021

DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

DOWA METALTECH CO., LTD. Co-Develops

Aluminum Integrated Substrate with Fine Shape Fins

DOWA METALTECH CO., LTD. (headquarters: 14-1, Sotokanda 4-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; capital: 1.0 billion yen; president: ONIOH Takashi; hereinafter "DOWA METALTECH"), a subsidiary of DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (headquarters: same as above; capital: 36.4 billion yen; president: SEKIGUCHI Akira; hereinafter "DOWA"), has developed an aluminum integrated substrate with fine shape fins for power module jointly with Nakamura mfg. Co., Ltd. (headquarters: 493-1 Mikkamachi, Minowa-machi,Kamiina-gun, Nagano Prefecture; capital: 75 million yen; president: MIYAHARA Tomoyasu; hereinafter "Nakamura mfg."). The product is lightweight and it features high cooling performance and low pressure loss.

Power modules are currently attracting attention for energy-saving applications. Traditionally, they were produced using solder or grease to bond or contact metal-ceramic substrates with heat sink base plates or cooling jackets. However, demand has been increasing for high heat dissipation from power semiconductors due to high integration and size reduction. The development of structures that do not use solders and greases with poor thermal conductivity (hereinafter "direct cooling structure") and the development of designs that use other methods is progressing (Figure 1).

DOWA METALTECH developed and commercialized an aluminum integrated substrate with cylindrical pin fins that is one of the best designs in the world for heat dissipation achieved by its original molten aluminum direct bonding technology aimed to achieve this direct cooling structure (Figure 2). Furthermore, in order to develop a substrate with excellent heat dissipation, it is necessary to densify the fins, use a highly heat conductive material, and increase the amount of cooling water. However, these have advantages and disadvantages in addition to the problems in the manufacturing method, considering the durability, corrosion resistance, cooling pump capacity, weight, installation area, cost, etc. comprehensively.

Based on such circumstances, DOWA METALTECH has newly developed an aluminum integrated substrate with fine shape fins (hereinafter "the developed product") (Figure 3). The developed product provides various fin form options, including curved or straight fins by adjustment of height, thickness and interval. Due to growing awareness of environmental issues, the developed product is expected to apply to a wide variety of applications, including next generation automotive applications such as electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), new energy applications and other industrial applications.