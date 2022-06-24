DOWA : Notice Regarding Disposal of the Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Compensation

June 24, 2022 DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Notice Regarding Disposal of the Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Compensation DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (14-1, Sotokanda 4-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; 36.4 billion yen; President: SEKIGUCHI Akira; the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 24, 2022 passed a resolution regarding disposal of the Company's common stock for restricted stock compensation (the "Disposal of Common Stock"). Details are as follows. 1. Overview of the disposal (1) Payment date July 20, 2022 (2) Class and number of Common stock of the Company 17,160 shares shares to be disposed of (3) Disposal price 4,370 yen per share (4) Total value of disposal 74,989,200 yen Persons eligible for stock Six Directors (excluding Outside Directors): allocation, number of (5) 9,152 shares persons, and number of Seven executive officers: 8,008 shares shares to be allocated (6) Others A security notice has been submitted regarding the Disposal of Treasury Stock. 2. Purpose of and reason for Disposal of Common Stock The Company passed a resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 13, 2022 to introduce a restricted stock compensation plan (the "Plan") for the purpose of giving incentives to Directors ("Eligible Directors"; excluding Outside Directors) and executive officers (collectively, "Eligible Directors, etc.") to improve the Company's corporate value in a sustainable manner as well as raise the degree they share value with shareholders. The 119th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 24, 2022 gave approval that, in order to grant restricted stock to Eligible Directors based on the Plan, monetary compensation claims in amounts of no more than 100 million yen per year shall be granted to Eligible Directors and up to 44,000 shares of restricted stock per year shall be granted to them. Considering the purpose of the Plan, the Company's operating results, the scope of job

responsibilities of each of Eligible Directors, etc. and various other factors, it was resolved at the Board meeting to grant to Eligible Directors, etc. monetary compensation claims amounting to 75,000,000 yen in total, on the condition that it serves as payment in kind for the Disposal of Treasury Stock, and thus to implement Disposal of Treasury Stock. To achieve the purpose of the adoption of the Plan, which is to give incentives to Eligible Directors, etc. in working for the sustained improvement of the Company's corporate value and facilitate their sense of sharing value with shareholders, a transfer restriction period shall end on the day when they are retired or resigned from the positions (both as Director and executive officer of the Company. The same shall apply hereunder) as stipulated in 3 below. 3. Outline of the Restricted Stock Allotment Agreement The Company will conclude an agreement on the allotment of restricted stock with each of the Eligible Directors, etc. (the "Allotment Agreement"). An outline of the Allotment Agreement is as follows. (1) Period of transfer restrictions The transfer restriction period shall commence on July 20, 2022 and end on the day when Eligible Directors, etc. are retired or resigned from the positions. During the above period, they shall not transfer, establish a security interest on or otherwise dispose of the allotted Company's Common Stock (the "Allotted Shares"). (2) Lifting the transfer restrictions On the condition that the Board of Directors finds a justifiable reason for retirement or resignation from the positions, the Company shall cancel the transfer restriction for all Allotted Shares upon the expiration of the transfer restriction period (provided, however, in the case where the Company acquires all or part of the Allotted Shares without consideration in accordance with (3)(ii) below, the remaining portion after the said acquisition). Acquisition of Allotted Shares without consideration The Company shall naturally acquire the Allotted Shares without consideration with respect to such Allotted Shares for which the transfer restriction has not been removed upon expiry of the transfer restriction period in accordance with the provisions of (2) above Moreover, if Eligible Directors, etc. retire or resign from the positions during their tenure related to Allotted Shares, the Company shall acquire the Allotted Shares in the number of shares corresponding to the remaining period without consideration. In the event of a violation of law, etc. or other situations stipulated in the Allotment Agreement, the Company shall acquire all or part of the Allotted Shares without consideration.