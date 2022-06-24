Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5714   JP3638600001

DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(5714)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:57 2022-06-24 am EDT
4430.00 JPY   +1.37%
02:06aDOWA : Notice Regarding Disposal of the Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Compensation
PU
02:06aDOWA : Notice of Resolutions at the 119th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
06/14DOWA : Updated Full Year Corporate Strategy Briefing Material with Script
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DOWA : Notice of Resolutions at the 119th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

06/24/2022 | 02:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
General Meeting of Shareholders

Disclaimer

Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 06:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
02:06aDOWA : Notice Regarding Disposal of the Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Compensation
PU
02:06aDOWA : Notice of Resolutions at the 119th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
06/14DOWA : Updated Full Year Corporate Strategy Briefing Material with Script
PU
06/14DOWA : Full Year Corporate Strategy Briefing Material with Script
PU
06/14DOWA : Q&A Session Minutes on Corporate Strategy Briefing
PU
06/01DOWA : Notice of Resolutions at the 119th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
06/01DOWA : Updated Full Year Corporate Strategy Briefing Material
PU
05/30DOWA : THERMOTECH CO., LTD. Develops the Z-TKM, a Carburizing and Quenching Furnace That C..
PU
05/16Nikkei 225 Up 0.5% On Wall Street Cues, Pandemic Outlook
MT
05/16Japan's Nikkei extends gains, though China's slowdown fears weigh
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 838 B 6 225 M 6 225 M
Net income 2022 52 173 M 388 M 388 M
Net Debt 2022 140 B 1 041 M 1 041 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,98x
Yield 2022 2,97%
Capitalization 260 B 1 932 M 1 932 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 7 394
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4 370,00 JPY
Average target price 5 498,89 JPY
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Sekiguchi Manager-Resources & Materials
Hiroshi Kanaya Manager-Accounting & Finance
Masao Yamada Vice President-Eco Business & Recycle Company
Eiichi Wakabayashi Executive Officer & Manager-Information Systems
Eiji Hosoda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-5.38%1 932
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-17.03%53 207
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-24.95%45 391
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-19.72%40 858
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.1.99%16 952
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.4.53%9 198