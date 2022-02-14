DOWA : Notice of Revisions of Financial Forecasts and Dividends Forecasts
February 14, 2022
DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Notice of Revisions of Financial Forecasts and Dividends Forecasts
Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. ("the Company") has revised its full-year consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022), announced on November 12, 2021, in light of the recent performance. Also, the Company has revised its dividends forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31,
2022. Details are as follows:
1. Revisions of Consolidated Financial Forecasts
Full Year Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Net Sales
Operating
Ordinary
Profit attributable to
Net Income
Income
Income
owners of parent
per Share
(Millions of Yen)
(Millions of Yen)
(Millions of Yen)
(Millions of Yen)
(Yen)
Previous Forecasts (A)
840,000
61,000
70,000
44,000
739.47
(Announced on November 12, 2021)
Revised Forecasts (B)
840,000
61,000
72,500
46,500
781.48
Change (B-A)
0
0
2,500
2,500
Percentage Change (%)
0.0
0.0
3.6
5.7
(Ref.) Previous Fiscal Year Results
588,003
37,454
37,200
21,824
368.45
(Year Ended March 31, 2021)
(2) Reasons for the Revisions
The Company has revised its full-year consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, as Fujita Kanko Inc., an affiliate accounted for by the equity method, has announced their financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, which were not included in the forecasts the Company announced on November 12, 2021.
Furthermore, the business performance of the main segments of the Company is currently within the range expected in the forecasts announced on November 12, 2021.
1
(3) Consolidated Financial Forecasts by Segment
Full Year Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
(April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(Billions of Yen)
Previous Forecasts
Revised Forecasts
Changes
Net Sales
Operating
Ordinary
Net Sales
Operating
Ordinary
Net Sales
Operating
Ordinary
Income
Income
Income
Income
Income
Income
Environmental Management
128.0
11.0
11.0
128.0
11.0
11.0
0
0
0
& Recycling
Nonferrous Metals
450.0
34.0
42.0
450.0
34.0
42.0
0
0
0
Electronic Materials
191.0
5.5
6.4
191.0
5.5
6.4
0
0
0
Metal Processing
112.0
6.7
7.3
112.0
6.7
7.3
0
0
0
Heat Treatment
28.0
2.8
2.8
28.0
2.8
2.8
0
0
0
Other/ Elimination
(69.0)
1.0
0.5
(69.0)
1.0
3.0
0
0
2.5
Total
840.0
61.0
70.0
840.0
61.0
72.5
0
0
2.5
(Notes)
The above values have been rounded down to the nearest second decimal place. Therefore, the total values of some segments may not be the same as the sum of the detailed values in each segment.
The forecasts included in this document are based on the information available to the Company at the time of the announcement and certain assumptions considered reasonable. Actual results may differ materially due to a range of factors.
2. Revisions of Dividends Forecasts
Description of Revisions of Dividends Forecasts
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
quarter
quarter
quarter
Total
quarter-end
-end
-end
-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Previous Forecasts
-
-
95.00
95.00
(Announced on May 14, 2021)
130.00
130.00
Revised Forecasts
-
-
-
(Ordinary dividends
(Ordinary dividends
100.00)
100.00)
(Special dividends 30.00)
(Special dividends 30.00)
Previous Fiscal Year Results
-
-
-
95.00
95.00
(Year Ended Mar. 31, 2021)
(2) Reasons for the Revisions
The Company regards the payment of dividends to shareholders as one of its top management priorities, and sets out a policy of increasing dividends as performance allows, while ensuring sufficient internal reserves for bolstering the corporate structure and expanding business in the future in line with the basic principle of maintaining stable dividends. Also, the Company aims to increase dividends according to profit levels while simultaneously maintaining the stable payment of an dividends of 90 yen per share for the period of the Midterm Plan 2020.
Based on the above, the Company has decided to upwardly revise the ordinally dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, to 100 yen per share, which increased 5 yen from the previous fiscal year, taking into consideration business performance, future business development, and strengthening of financial constitution. In addition, the Company has decided to add special dividends of 30 yen per share, as the business performance is expected to reach a record high.
As these results, the total annual dividends per share for the year ending 31 March 2022 is planned to be 130 yen (ordinary dividends 100 yen + special dividends 30 yen).
