DOWA : Notice of Revisions of Financial Forecasts and Dividends Forecasts

February 14, 2022

DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Notice of Revisions of Financial Forecasts and Dividends Forecasts

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. ("the Company") has revised its full-year consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022), announced on November 12, 2021, in light of the recent performance. Also, the Company has revised its dividends forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31,

2022. Details are as follows:

1. Revisions of Consolidated Financial Forecasts

Full Year Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Net Sales Operating Ordinary Profit attributable to Net Income Income Income owners of parent per Share (Millions of Yen) (Millions of Yen) (Millions of Yen) (Millions of Yen) (Yen) Previous Forecasts (A) 840,000 61,000 70,000 44,000 739.47 (Announced on November 12, 2021) Revised Forecasts (B) 840,000 61,000 72,500 46,500 781.48 Change (B-A) 0 0 2,500 2,500 Percentage Change (%) 0.0 0.0 3.6 5.7 (Ref.) Previous Fiscal Year Results 588,003 37,454 37,200 21,824 368.45 (Year Ended March 31, 2021)

(2) Reasons for the Revisions

The Company has revised its full-year consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, as Fujita Kanko Inc., an affiliate accounted for by the equity method, has announced their financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, which were not included in the forecasts the Company announced on November 12, 2021.

Furthermore, the business performance of the main segments of the Company is currently within the range expected in the forecasts announced on November 12, 2021.