    5714   JP3638600001

DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(5714)
DOWA : Notice of Revisions of Financial Forecasts and Dividends Forecasts

02/14/2022 | 01:12am EST
February 14, 2022

DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Notice of Revisions of Financial Forecasts and Dividends Forecasts

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. ("the Company") has revised its full-year consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022), announced on November 12, 2021, in light of the recent performance. Also, the Company has revised its dividends forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31,

2022. Details are as follows:

1. Revisions of Consolidated Financial Forecasts

  1. Full Year Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Net Sales

Operating

Ordinary

Profit attributable to

Net Income

Income

Income

owners of parent

per Share

(Millions of Yen)

(Millions of Yen)

(Millions of Yen)

(Millions of Yen)

(Yen)

Previous Forecasts (A)

840,000

61,000

70,000

44,000

739.47

(Announced on November 12, 2021)

Revised Forecasts (B)

840,000

61,000

72,500

46,500

781.48

Change (B-A)

0

0

2,500

2,500

Percentage Change (%)

0.0

0.0

3.6

5.7

(Ref.) Previous Fiscal Year Results

588,003

37,454

37,200

21,824

368.45

(Year Ended March 31, 2021)

(2) Reasons for the Revisions

The Company has revised its full-year consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, as Fujita Kanko Inc., an affiliate accounted for by the equity method, has announced their financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, which were not included in the forecasts the Company announced on November 12, 2021.

Furthermore, the business performance of the main segments of the Company is currently within the range expected in the forecasts announced on November 12, 2021.

1

(3) Consolidated Financial Forecasts by Segment

Full Year Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

(April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(Billions of Yen)

Previous Forecasts

Revised Forecasts

Changes

Net Sales

Operating

Ordinary

Net Sales

Operating

Ordinary

Net Sales

Operating

Ordinary

Income

Income

Income

Income

Income

Income

Environmental Management

128.0

11.0

11.0

128.0

11.0

11.0

0

0

0

& Recycling

Nonferrous Metals

450.0

34.0

42.0

450.0

34.0

42.0

0

0

0

Electronic Materials

191.0

5.5

6.4

191.0

5.5

6.4

0

0

0

Metal Processing

112.0

6.7

7.3

112.0

6.7

7.3

0

0

0

Heat Treatment

28.0

2.8

2.8

28.0

2.8

2.8

0

0

0

Other/ Elimination

(69.0)

1.0

0.5

(69.0)

1.0

3.0

0

0

2.5

Total

840.0

61.0

70.0

840.0

61.0

72.5

0

0

2.5

(Notes)

The above values have been rounded down to the nearest second decimal place. Therefore, the total values of some segments may not be the same as the sum of the detailed values in each segment.

The forecasts included in this document are based on the information available to the Company at the time of the announcement and certain assumptions considered reasonable. Actual results may differ materially due to a range of factors.

2. Revisions of Dividends Forecasts

  1. Description of Revisions of Dividends Forecasts

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

quarter

quarter

quarter

Total

quarter-end

-end

-end

-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Previous Forecasts

-

-

95.00

95.00

(Announced on May 14, 2021)

130.00

130.00

Revised Forecasts

-

-

-

(Ordinary dividends

(Ordinary dividends

100.00)

100.00)

(Special dividends 30.00)

(Special dividends 30.00)

Previous Fiscal Year Results

-

-

-

95.00

95.00

(Year Ended Mar. 31, 2021)

2

(2) Reasons for the Revisions

The Company regards the payment of dividends to shareholders as one of its top management priorities, and sets out a policy of increasing dividends as performance allows, while ensuring sufficient internal reserves for bolstering the corporate structure and expanding business in the future in line with the basic principle of maintaining stable dividends. Also, the Company aims to increase dividends according to profit levels while simultaneously maintaining the stable payment of an dividends of 90 yen per share for the period of the Midterm Plan 2020.

Based on the above, the Company has decided to upwardly revise the ordinally dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, to 100 yen per share, which increased 5 yen from the previous fiscal year, taking into consideration business performance, future business development, and strengthening of financial constitution. In addition, the Company has decided to add special dividends of 30 yen per share, as the business performance is expected to reach a record high.

As these results, the total annual dividends per share for the year ending 31 March 2022 is planned to be 130 yen (ordinary dividends 100 yen + special dividends 30 yen).

3

Disclaimer

Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 06:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
