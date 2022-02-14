Log in
    5714   JP3638600001

DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(5714)
DOWA : Supports for the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Recommendations

02/14/2022 | 01:12am EST
February 14, 2022

DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

DOWA Supports for the Task Force on Climate-related Financial

Disclosures (TCFD) Recommendations

DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (14-1, Sotokanda 4-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; 36.4 billion yen; President: SEKIGUCHI Akira) is pleased to announce that, with a resolution of a Board of Directors meeting held today, DOWA HOLDINGS has expressed support for the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (hereinafter "TCFD").

Climate change is a serious global issue, and moves toward realizing a carbon-free society are expanding worldwide. In August 2021, DOWA HOLDINGS established the DOWA Group's Climate Change Policy and Long-Term Targets. Guided by this policy and the targets, we aim to achieve the sustainable growth of the Group through actions to reduce greenhouse gas (hereinafter "GHG") emissions and creation of new business opportunities by improving products and services that contribute to the reduction of GHG emissions. To further accelerate these activities, DOWA HOLDINGS has expressed support for the TCFD recommendations.

DOWA HOLDINGS will continue to work on solutions to climate change and other social issues and contribute to the creation of a sustainable future.

Reference: DOWA Group's Strategy for Climate Change

The DOWA Group aims to balance de-carbonization and sustainable growth of our businesses through contribution of our products and services and reduction of GHG emissions.

Climate Change Policy

DOWA Group positions the measures against climate change as an important management issue and will work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It will also contribute to the realization of a carbon-free society through various business, leading to continued growth of the group.

Contact for inquiries

Contribution

through

GHG emissions

products and

reduction

services

DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

E-mail: https://ir.dowa.co.jp/ja/ir/contact1.html

1

Disclaimer

Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 06:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
