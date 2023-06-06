DOWA : THERMOTECH Obtains IATF16949 Certification for All Domestic Heat Treatment Processing Plants
June 6, 2023
DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
DOWA THERMOTECH Obtains IATF16949 Certification for All Domestic Heat Treatment Processing Plants
DOWA THERMOTECH CO., LTD. (14-1, Sotokanda 4-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Capital: 1 billion yen, President: YAMADA Kiyoshi, hereinafter DOWA THERMOTECH), a subsidiary of DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (same address; Capital: 36.4 billion yen; President: SEKIGUCHI Akira), obtained IATF16949 certification, an international standard on quality management system for the automotive industry, for CEMM CO., LTD. (19-1,Ukishima-cho,Mizuho-ku, Nagoya, Aichi; Capital: 55 million yen, President: SHINKO Nozomu) and plants operated by DOWA THERMOENGINEERING CO., LTD. (19-1,Ukishima-cho,Mizuho-ku, Nagoya, Aichi; capital: 100 million yen; President: NUNOKAWA Susumu), domestic subsidiaries of DOWA THERMOTECH contracted to handle heat treatment processing.
Heat treatment processing is an essential process in manufacturing, providing durability and abrasion resistance to steel and other metal parts. Since its founding in 1958, DOWA THERMOTECH has developed and sold heat treatment furnaces (industrial furnaces) and has expanded its contracting business for heat treatment processing following the development and expansion of the domestic and global automotive industry.
IATF16949 is an international standard for quality management systems specific to the automotive industry and established by the International Automotive Task Force (IATF). Many global automobile manufacturers have adopted this certification as a global standard for the procurement of automotive parts, and it continues to increase in reliability and value each year.
DOWA THERMOENGINEERING CO., LTD. and CEMM CO., LTD. have used the ISO9001 as the international standard for quality management system for many years. Based on these results, IATF16949 certification was obtained by reducing risks, maintaining quality through preventive action, reducing variability and waste in the manufacturing process in the supply chain, and developing systems and operations for continuous improvement, all of which was required for IATF16949 certification.
As a result, the certification was obtained for all domestic heat treatment processing plants in the DOWA THERMOTECH Group.
IATF16949 has been already obtained for DOWA THERMOTECH Group operation bases in Thailand, India, Indonesia, China, and Mexico, and AS9100 certification for quality management systems in the aerospace industry has also been obtained for the India base and for DOWA THERMOENGINEERING's Hamamatsu-kita plant.
Considering this certification as a step, DOWA THERMOTECH aims to improve customer satisfaction by coming together as a group to further strengthen quality management systems and continuous quality improvement activities. Utilizing its cultivated technologies, the Group will also take on the challenge of entering new fields and markets, such as the EV market.
[Overview of the Certification]
- Applicable standards IATF 16949: 2016
･Certificate number, date of certification, and scope of certification (certifying body: Intertek)
DOWA THERMOENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Plant name
Certificate
Date of
Scope of certification
number
certification
(excluding product design for all)
Mohka plant
0469671
March 2, 2023
Heat treatment and
surface treatment services
Ota plant
0469225
February 24, 2023
Heat treatment and
surface treatment services
Hamamatsu plant
0468933
February 21, 2023
Heat treatment and
surface treatment services
Hamamatsu-kita plant
0468931
February 21, 2023
Heat treatment and
brazing services
Chukyo Handa plant
0468693
February 17, 2023
Heat treatment and
surface treatment services
Shiga plant
0468934
February 19, 2023
Heat treatment and
surface treatment services
CEMM CO., LTD.
Plant name
Certificate
Date of
Scope of certification
number
certification
(excluding product design)
CEMM
0467041
January 27, 2023
Heat treatment and
surface treatment services
[Overview of DOWA THERMOTECH CO., LTD.]
・Head office: 14-1, Sotokanda 4-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
・Nagoya Head office: 19-1,Ukishima-cho,Mizuho-ku, Nagoya, Aichi
・Representative: YAMADA Kiyoshi
・Founded: May 2006
・Capital: 1 billion yen
・Shareholder: DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 100.0%
・Business outline: Design, manufacture, sale and maintenance of heat treatment equipment, heat treatment processing, surface treatment processing, and surface modification processing
[Overview of DOWA THERMOENGINEERING CO., LTD.]
・Nagoya Head office: 19-1,Ukishima-cho,Mizuho-ku, Nagoya, Aichi
