June 6, 2023

DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

DOWA THERMOTECH Obtains IATF16949 Certification for All Domestic Heat Treatment Processing Plants

DOWA THERMOTECH CO., LTD. (14-1, Sotokanda 4-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Capital: 1 billion yen, President: YAMADA Kiyoshi, hereinafter DOWA THERMOTECH), a subsidiary of DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (same address; Capital: 36.4 billion yen; President: SEKIGUCHI Akira), obtained IATF16949 certification, an international standard on quality management system for the automotive industry, for CEMM CO., LTD. (19-1,Ukishima-cho,Mizuho-ku, Nagoya, Aichi; Capital: 55 million yen, President: SHINKO Nozomu) and plants operated by DOWA THERMOENGINEERING CO., LTD. (19-1,Ukishima-cho,Mizuho-ku, Nagoya, Aichi; capital: 100 million yen; President: NUNOKAWA Susumu), domestic subsidiaries of DOWA THERMOTECH contracted to handle heat treatment processing.

Heat treatment processing is an essential process in manufacturing, providing durability and abrasion resistance to steel and other metal parts. Since its founding in 1958, DOWA THERMOTECH has developed and sold heat treatment furnaces (industrial furnaces) and has expanded its contracting business for heat treatment processing following the development and expansion of the domestic and global automotive industry.

IATF16949 is an international standard for quality management systems specific to the automotive industry and established by the International Automotive Task Force (IATF). Many global automobile manufacturers have adopted this certification as a global standard for the procurement of automotive parts, and it continues to increase in reliability and value each year.

DOWA THERMOENGINEERING CO., LTD. and CEMM CO., LTD. have used the ISO9001 as the international standard for quality management system for many years. Based on these results, IATF16949 certification was obtained by reducing risks, maintaining quality through preventive action, reducing variability and waste in the manufacturing process in the supply chain, and developing systems and operations for continuous improvement, all of which was required for IATF16949 certification.

As a result, the certification was obtained for all domestic heat treatment processing plants in the DOWA THERMOTECH Group.

IATF16949 has been already obtained for DOWA THERMOTECH Group operation bases in Thailand, India, Indonesia, China, and Mexico, and AS9100 certification for quality management systems in the aerospace industry has also been obtained for the India base and for DOWA THERMOENGINEERING's Hamamatsu-kita plant.

