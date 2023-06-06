Advanced search
DOWA : THERMOTECH Obtains IATF16949 Certification for All Domestic Heat Treatment Processing Plants

06/06/2023 | 04:04am EDT
June 6, 2023

DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

DOWA THERMOTECH Obtains IATF16949 Certification for All Domestic Heat Treatment Processing Plants

DOWA THERMOTECH CO., LTD. (14-1, Sotokanda 4-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Capital: 1 billion yen, President: YAMADA Kiyoshi, hereinafter DOWA THERMOTECH), a subsidiary of DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (same address; Capital: 36.4 billion yen; President: SEKIGUCHI Akira), obtained IATF16949 certification, an international standard on quality management system for the automotive industry, for CEMM CO., LTD. (19-1,Ukishima-cho,Mizuho-ku, Nagoya, Aichi; Capital: 55 million yen, President: SHINKO Nozomu) and plants operated by DOWA THERMOENGINEERING CO., LTD. (19-1,Ukishima-cho,Mizuho-ku, Nagoya, Aichi; capital: 100 million yen; President: NUNOKAWA Susumu), domestic subsidiaries of DOWA THERMOTECH contracted to handle heat treatment processing.

Heat treatment processing is an essential process in manufacturing, providing durability and abrasion resistance to steel and other metal parts. Since its founding in 1958, DOWA THERMOTECH has developed and sold heat treatment furnaces (industrial furnaces) and has expanded its contracting business for heat treatment processing following the development and expansion of the domestic and global automotive industry.

IATF16949 is an international standard for quality management systems specific to the automotive industry and established by the International Automotive Task Force (IATF). Many global automobile manufacturers have adopted this certification as a global standard for the procurement of automotive parts, and it continues to increase in reliability and value each year.

DOWA THERMOENGINEERING CO., LTD. and CEMM CO., LTD. have used the ISO9001 as the international standard for quality management system for many years. Based on these results, IATF16949 certification was obtained by reducing risks, maintaining quality through preventive action, reducing variability and waste in the manufacturing process in the supply chain, and developing systems and operations for continuous improvement, all of which was required for IATF16949 certification.

As a result, the certification was obtained for all domestic heat treatment processing plants in the DOWA THERMOTECH Group.

IATF16949 has been already obtained for DOWA THERMOTECH Group operation bases in Thailand, India, Indonesia, China, and Mexico, and AS9100 certification for quality management systems in the aerospace industry has also been obtained for the India base and for DOWA THERMOENGINEERING's Hamamatsu-kita plant.

1

Considering this certification as a step, DOWA THERMOTECH aims to improve customer satisfaction by coming together as a group to further strengthen quality management systems and continuous quality improvement activities. Utilizing its cultivated technologies, the Group will also take on the challenge of entering new fields and markets, such as the EV market.

[Overview of the Certification]

- Applicable standards IATF 16949: 2016

Certificate number, date of certification, and scope of certification (certifying body: Intertek)

DOWA THERMOENGINEERING CO., LTD.

Plant name

Certificate

Date of

Scope of certification

number

certification

(excluding product design for all)

Mohka plant

0469671

March 2, 2023

Heat treatment and

surface treatment services

Ota plant

0469225

February 24, 2023

Heat treatment and

surface treatment services

Hamamatsu plant

0468933

February 21, 2023

Heat treatment and

surface treatment services

Hamamatsu-kita plant

0468931

February 21, 2023

Heat treatment and

brazing services

Chukyo Handa plant

0468693

February 17, 2023

Heat treatment and

surface treatment services

Shiga plant

0468934

February 19, 2023

Heat treatment and

surface treatment services

CEMM CO., LTD.

Plant name

Certificate

Date of

Scope of certification

number

certification

(excluding product design)

CEMM

0467041

January 27, 2023

Heat treatment and

surface treatment services

[Overview of DOWA THERMOTECH CO., LTD.]

Head office: 14-1, Sotokanda 4-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Nagoya Head office: 19-1,Ukishima-cho,Mizuho-ku, Nagoya, Aichi

Representative: YAMADA Kiyoshi

Founded: May 2006

Capital: 1 billion yen

Shareholder: DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 100.0%

Business outline: Design, manufacture, sale and maintenance of heat treatment equipment, heat treatment processing, surface treatment processing, and surface modification processing

2

[Overview of DOWA THERMOENGINEERING CO., LTD.]

Nagoya Head office: 19-1,Ukishima-cho,Mizuho-ku, Nagoya, Aichi

Mohka Plant: 17, Kinugaoka, Mohka-shi, Tochigi

Ota Plant: 997-20,Wakiya-cho,Ota-shi, Gunma

Hamamatsu Plant: 2-27-1, Aoinishi, Naka-ku,Hamamatsu-shi, Shizuoka

Hamamatsu-kita Plant: 5-2-1, Somejidai, Hamakita-ku,Hamamatsu-shi, Shizuoka

Chukyo Handa Plant: 1-12, Shiohicho, Handa-shi, Aichi

Shiga Plant: 1848-10, Shimoda, Konan-shi, Shiga

Representative: NUNOKAWA Susumu

Founded: May 2006

Capital: 100 million yen

Shareholder: DOWA THERMOTECH CO., LTD. 100.0%

Business outline: Design, manufacture, sale and maintenance of heat treatment equipment, heat treatment processing, surface treatment processing, and surface modification processing

[Overview of CEMM CO., LTD.]

Head office: 19-1,Ukishima-cho,Mizuho-ku, Nagoya, Aichi

Representative: SHINKO Nozomu

Founded: October 1922

Capital: 55 million yen

Shareholder: DOWA THERMOTECH CO., LTD. 100.0%

Business outline: Heat treatment processing, surface treatment processing, and surface modification processing

Contacts for inquiries

Inquiries about this release

DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. https://ir.dowa.co.jp/en/ir/contact1.html

Inquiries about products and services

DOWA THERMOTECH CO., LTD. https://www.dowa.co.jp/thermo-tech/en/contact/

3

Disclaimer

Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 08:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
