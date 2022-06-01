DOWA : Updated Full Year Corporate Strategy Briefing Material
Presentations
FY2021 (the year ended March 31, 2022)
FY2020 (the year ended March 31, 2021)
FY2019 (the year ended March 31, 2020)
FY2018 (the year ended March 31, 2019)
FY2017 (the year ended March 31, 2018)
FY2016 (the year ended March 31, 2017)
FY2015 (the year ended March 31, 2016)
FY2014 (the year ended March 31, 2015)
FY2013 (the year ended March 31, 2014)
FY2012 (the year ended March 31, 2013)
FY2011 (the year ended March 31, 2012)
FY2010 (the year ended March 31, 2011)
FY2009 (the year ended March 31, 2010)
FY2008 (the year ended March 31, 2009)
FY2007 (the year ended March 31, 2008)
Disclaimer
Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 09:21:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Sales 2022
838 B
6 515 M
6 515 M
Net income 2022
52 173 M
406 M
406 M
Net Debt 2022
140 B
1 090 M
1 090 M
P/E ratio 2022
5,38x
Yield 2022
2,76%
Capitalization
281 B
2 181 M
2 181 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,50x
EV / Sales 2023
0,44x
Nbr of Employees
7 394
Free-Float
91,2%
Chart DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
4 715,00 JPY
Average target price
5 864,44 JPY
Spread / Average Target
24,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.