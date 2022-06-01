Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5714   JP3638600001

DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(5714)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/01 02:00:00 am EDT
4755.00 JPY   +0.85%
05:24aDOWA : Updated Full Year Corporate Strategy Briefing Material
PU
05/16Nikkei 225 Up 0.5% On Wall Street Cues, Pandemic Outlook
MT
05/16Japan's Nikkei extends gains, though China's slowdown fears weigh
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DOWA : Updated Full Year Corporate Strategy Briefing Material

06/01/2022 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Presentations
FY2018 (the year ended March 31, 2019)
FY2017 (the year ended March 31, 2018)
FY2016 (the year ended March 31, 2017)
FY2015 (the year ended March 31, 2016)
FY2014 (the year ended March 31, 2015)
FY2013 (the year ended March 31, 2014)
FY2012 (the year ended March 31, 2013)
FY2011 (the year ended March 31, 2012)
FY2010 (the year ended March 31, 2011)
FY2009 (the year ended March 31, 2010)
FY2008 (the year ended March 31, 2009)
FY2007 (the year ended March 31, 2008)

Disclaimer

Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 09:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
05:24aDOWA : Updated Full Year Corporate Strategy Briefing Material
PU
05/16Nikkei 225 Up 0.5% On Wall Street Cues, Pandemic Outlook
MT
05/16Japan's Nikkei extends gains, though China's slowdown fears weigh
RE
05/15Japan's Nikkei gives up early gains on China slowdown worries
RE
04/15DOWA : Personnel transfer of executives
PU
04/03DOWA : Establishment of the Co-creation Research Center to Strengthen the Partnership Betw..
PU
04/01DOWA : FY2022 H1 (2022 APR—2022 SEP) Metal Production Plan
PU
03/30DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/30DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
03/11DOWA : Establishment of Basic Sustainability Policy and Sustainability Committee
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 838 B 6 515 M 6 515 M
Net income 2022 52 173 M 406 M 406 M
Net Debt 2022 140 B 1 090 M 1 090 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,38x
Yield 2022 2,76%
Capitalization 281 B 2 181 M 2 181 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 7 394
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4 715,00 JPY
Average target price 5 864,44 JPY
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Sekiguchi Manager-Resources & Materials
Hiroshi Kanaya Manager-Accounting & Finance
Masao Yamada Vice President-Eco Business & Recycle Company
Eiichi Wakabayashi Executive Officer & Manager-Information Systems
Eiji Hosoda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.48%2 181
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-4.98%57 463
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION0.11%48 519
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-11.56%48 085
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-19.93%13 363
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.24.30%11 654