Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Downer EDI Limited    DOW   AU000000DOW2

DOWNER EDI LIMITED

(DOW)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/03
4.61 AUD   +3.13%
05:35pAXX : Sth Pacific Laundry withdraws bid for Spotless Laundries
PU
10/29DOWNER EDI : releases 2020 Sustainability Report
PU
10/22DOWNER EDI : Alsco withdraws bid for Spotless Garments
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AXX:Sth Pacific Laundry withdraws bid for Spotless Laundries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 05:35pm EST

MEDIA RELEASE

4 November 2020

South Pacific Laundry withdraws bid for Spotless Laundries

South Pacific Laundry (SPL) has withdrawn its request for merger clearance of its proposed acquisition of Spotless Laundries after it decided not to proceed with the transaction.

Spotless Laundries is part of Spotless Group Holdings Limited which is wholly-owned by Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW).

Spotless Laundries and SPL both offer commercial laundry services in multiple cities and regions across Australia.

The ACCC began its informal merger review on 11 May 2020 and expressed preliminary concerns about the transaction on 27 August 2020.

The ACCC's investigation indicated that Spotless Laundries and SPL were two of the largest commercial laundry suppliers nationally and in Adelaide, Perth, Sydney and Melbourne.

Background

SPL and Spotless Laundries both provide hiring, cleaning and delivery services for linen and garments in multiple regions across Australia.

SPL is owned by Australian private equity firm Anchorage Capital Partners.

The ACCC's Statement of Issues is available on our public register.

The ACCC also considered a separate bid by Alsco Pty Ltd to acquire Spotless Laundries' garment business until Alsco Pty Ltd withdrew its bid on 22 October 2020. Further information is available at Alsco Pty Ltd - Spotless' garment business.

Media enquiries: 1300 138 917

Email: media@accc.gov.au accc.gov.au/media

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Downer EDI Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 22:34:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DOWNER EDI LIMITED
05:35pAXX : Sth Pacific Laundry withdraws bid for Spotless Laundries
PU
10/29DOWNER EDI : releases 2020 Sustainability Report
PU
10/22DOWNER EDI : Alsco withdraws bid for Spotless Garments
AQ
10/21AXX : Alsco withdraws bid for Spotless Garments
PU
10/19DOWNER EDI : Link Alliance Awarded C5 and C7 Contracts for City Rail Link
PU
10/19DOWNER EDI : senior defence team appointed
PU
10/15DOWNER EDI : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
10/08DOWNER EDI : Alsco's Spotless Garments acquisition raises preliminary competitio..
AQ
10/06DOWNER EDI : Completion of compulsory acquisition of Spotless
PU
10/02DOWNER EDI : Distribution schedule and top 20 holders
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 428 M 9 610 M 9 610 M
Net income 2021 228 M 163 M 163 M
Net Debt 2021 1 780 M 1 274 M 1 274 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 3,30%
Capitalization 3 223 M 2 310 M 2 306 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 52 000
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart DOWNER EDI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Downer EDI Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOWNER EDI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 5,25 AUD
Last Close Price 4,61 AUD
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant Anthony Fenn Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Richard Michael Harding Chairman
Sergio Cinerari Chief Operating Officer
Michael James Ferguson Chief Financial Officer
Philip Stuart Garling Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOWNER EDI LIMITED-43.57%2 199
VINCI SA-28.91%46 030
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-8.19%31 989
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-8.75%18 315
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-27.04%17 506
FERROVIAL, S.A.-29.81%16 123
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group