Australia's Downer faces shareholder lawsuit for misreporting on contract

April 3 (Reuters) - Australian contractor Downer EDI
said on Monday it faces a shareholder class action for
allegedly making some misrepresentations and withholding certain
information about a maintenance contract in its domestic
utilities business.
Downer is currently under investigation by New South Wales'
Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) for some of its
employees allegedly taking kickbacks and favouring certain
sub-contractors for a contract awarded by Transport for NSW, the
state's transport authority.
In February, the Sydney-headquartered company said it had
misreported the earnings from this contract, with post-tax
earnings inflated by about A$22.2 million ($14.82 million)
between April 2020 and June 2022.
The probe led its chairman and finance chief to step down
last month.
The suit was filed by shareholders of the company, who
acquired their shares between April 1, 2020 and Feb. 27, 2023.
Downer said it will defend the proceedings.
($1 = 1.4984 Australian dollars)
