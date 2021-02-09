Log in
DOWNER EDI LIMITED    DOW   AU000000DOW2

DOWNER EDI LIMITED

(DOW)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/09
5.36 AUD   -1.83%
02/08DOWNER EDI : wins Australian Syndicated Loan Deal of the Year award
PU
02/01DOWNER EDI : Keolis Downer takes over operation of Adelaide Metro
PU
01/31DOWNER EDI : completes sale of Open Cut Mining West
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Downer EDI : Construction at Brendale gathers pace

02/09/2021 | 05:49pm EST
10/02/2021

Darryl Byrne, Manager, Queensland - Pavements, said he was pleased with progress at site.

'Most of the main infrastructure is in place and we will now commence the electrical fit out and connection of the computers and operational systems. We're on track to commence production trials in March and will be fully operational by April,' he said.

Recently, the advanced Hot Reclaimed Asphalt Pavement (HRAP)[1] drum was lifted into position. This drum is specifically utilised for gently heating RAP which is then introduced into asphalt mixes. This allows for a more controlled heating process which in turn maintains the quality and performance of the asphalt mix. It also enables a higher percentage of HRAP to be used so that the overall product is more sustainable.

'By utilising more HRAP in our products, we also reduce CO2 emissions associated with the extraction and processing of virgin materials,' said Mr Byrne.

The next stage of the Sustainable Road Resource Centre will see the construction of a Downer Reconomy facility at the site, which will use industry-leading practices to actively divert waste from landfill and re-engineer materials for suitable reuse in established markets.

Deputy Premier and Minister for State Development Steven Miles said development of the Reconomy facility at Brendale is being supported by a $2.5 million grant from the Queensland Government's Resource Recovery Industry Development Program (RRIDP).

'The advanced technology that will be used at the new Downer Reconomy facility will ensure the productive use of more than 35,000 tonnes of waste per annum from council and municipality roads in South East Queensland,' Mr Miles said.

'Investing in projects that develop new and expanding industries is part of Queensland's economic recovery plan.'

Assistant Minister for Local Government and Member for Pine Rivers Nikki Boyd said projects like this were helping to achieve the government's goal of creating a zero-waste future for the state.

'The Queensland Government is supporting innovative companies like Downer in driving the development of the resource recovery industry,' Ms Boyd said.

Planning is underway for construction of the Downer Reconomy facility and likely to commence in March.

HRAP - This is asphalt from roads that is excavated from existing roads and recycled into new asphalt, then re-laid on roads and other surfaces.

Disclaimer

Downer EDI Ltd. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 22:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
