Downer EDI : Construction at Brendale gathers pace

10/02/2021

Darryl Byrne, Manager, Queensland - Pavements, said he was pleased with progress at site.

'Most of the main infrastructure is in place and we will now commence the electrical fit out and connection of the computers and operational systems. We're on track to commence production trials in March and will be fully operational by April,' he said.

Recently, the advanced Hot Reclaimed Asphalt Pavement (HRAP)[1] drum was lifted into position. This drum is specifically utilised for gently heating RAP which is then introduced into asphalt mixes. This allows for a more controlled heating process which in turn maintains the quality and performance of the asphalt mix. It also enables a higher percentage of HRAP to be used so that the overall product is more sustainable.

'By utilising more HRAP in our products, we also reduce CO2 emissions associated with the extraction and processing of virgin materials,' said Mr Byrne.

The next stage of the Sustainable Road Resource Centre will see the construction of a Downer Reconomy facility at the site, which will use industry-leading practices to actively divert waste from landfill and re-engineer materials for suitable reuse in established markets.

Deputy Premier and Minister for State Development Steven Miles said development of the Reconomy facility at Brendale is being supported by a $2.5 million grant from the Queensland Government's Resource Recovery Industry Development Program (RRIDP).

HRAP - This is asphalt from roads that is excavated from existing roads and recycled into new asphalt, then re-laid on roads and other surfaces.