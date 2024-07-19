19/07/2024

This rebrand opens doors for greater collaboration and gives you access to the cutting-edge technology and expertise of the entire Downer Group.

Downer is known for its extensive capabilities and a proven track record. By bringing DM Roads under the Downer brand, we make these strengths more visible and accessible to our customers.

The new name is effective immediately. You will start seeing Downer on our communications and email signatures. We will also progressively transition the branding on our vehicle fleet, PPE and depot signage.

In a world where urbanisation, population growth, and technological advancements reshape our infrastructure needs, Downer is at the forefront. We leverage reliability-centred maintenance and a data-driven approach to lead the transition to more connected, automated, and resilient road networks.

General Manager of Downer Maintenance and ITS, Peter Bierton, said:

"Downer's road network management and maintenance business has been delivering road network management in Australia since 1997. Through utilising new-to-industry technology and predictive maintenance strategies, we will focus on maximising the safety, efficiency, and reliability of the road network."

"We are a hub for collaboration and cross-industry innovation. The networks we manage are unique and play a vital role in driving continuous improvement through intelligent, data-driven asset maintenance practices."

"We look forward to the opportunities this rebrand brings and working with stakeholders to ensure our infrastructure operates at peak efficiency and reliability."

