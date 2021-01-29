Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Downer EDI Limited    DOW   AU000000DOW2

DOWNER EDI LIMITED

(DOW)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Downer EDI : Next generation joins Maryborough factory

01/29/2021 | 03:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

29/01/2021

The recruits include apprentice electricians, fitters and turners, spray painters and coppersmiths, who will hone their skills delivering rollingstock manufacturing, overhaul, repair and refurbishment services for Queensland.

Eight women are also among the new starters, many who were recruited through Downer's work experience program. Downer partners with local schools and TAFE Queensland to run open days and work experience for high school students, showcasing job opportunities and engaging young people in the region.

The apprenticeships include formal studies at TAFE Queensland, and practical on-the-job training by experienced tradespeople.

'Downer is committed to growing a workforce for the future in regional Queensland, supporting local jobs and skills development,' said Tim Young, Executive General Manager, Rollingstock Services.

'We are thrilled to welcome our new apprentices and trainees to Maryborough, where they will play a vital role in our thriving rail manufacturing facility.'

TAFE Queensland General Manager (East Coast region) Ana Rodger said the training provider has been privileged to deliver quality, hands-on training to apprentices at Downer's Maryborough facility for the last six years, but this is the largest group to commence at any one time.

'TAFE Queensland is proud to work with Downer to fulfil their skills requirements and provide these apprentices with the skills they need to forge a successful career,' Mrs Rodger said.

'There are plenty of exciting opportunities emerging for the local manufacturing industry as a result of recent rail and defence projects, and by employing these apprentices and training them with TAFE Queensland, Downer is not only investing in the development of local skills for the benefit of their own business - they are supporting the future of Maryborough by ensuring it has the resources to be able to seize these kinds of opportunities.'

The 2021 intake brings Downer's apprentice and trainee numbers to 42 at the Maryborough factory.

Disclaimer

Downer EDI Ltd. published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 08:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOWNER EDI LIMITED
03:42aDOWNER EDI : Next generation joins Maryborough factory
PU
01/28DOWNER EDI : awarded Defence Innovation Hub contract for Muskito
PU
01/20OZ MINERALS : Carrapateena underground mining services to transition to Byrnecut
AQ
01/20DOWNER EDI : Bags $255 Million Field Services Contract from Telstra
MT
01/19DOWNER EDI : awarded new Telstra contract
PU
01/19DOWNER EDI : wins two AfPA awards
PU
01/14DOWNER EDI : ranked 7th Defence contractor in Australia by ADM
PU
2020DOWNER EDI : Change in substantial holding
PU
2020DOWNER EDI : Court Puts Funders' Conduct And Expenses Under The Microscope
AQ
2020DOWNER EDI : Selling Western Australian Open Cut Mining Business to MACA
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 313 M 10 189 M 10 189 M
Net income 2021 227 M 174 M 174 M
Net Debt 2021 1 719 M 1 315 M 1 315 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 2,92%
Capitalization 3 614 M 2 773 M 2 766 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 52 000
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart DOWNER EDI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Downer EDI Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOWNER EDI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 5,62 AUD
Last Close Price 5,17 AUD
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Grant Anthony Fenn Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Richard Michael Harding Chairman
Sergio Cinerari Chief Operating Officer
Michael James Ferguson Chief Financial Officer
Philip Stuart Garling Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOWNER EDI LIMITED-3.00%2 773
VINCI SA-3.29%53 617
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.82%31 427
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.46%25 894
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.76%18 714
FERROVIAL, S.A.-8.05%18 229
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ