Downer EDI : Response to media speculation

Downer EDI Limited

Media/ASX and NZX Release

7 December 2020

RESPONSE TO MEDIA SPECULATION

Downer EDI Limited (Downer) notes this morning's media speculation regarding the potential sale of its Open Cut Mining West business.

Downer has previously announced that it is seeking expressions of interest in the various parts of its portfolio of Mining businesses. It has announced the sale of Downer Blasting Services, the Snowden consulting business and its share of the RTL Mining and Earthworks joint venture while also stating the company is in active discussions with a number of interested parties in relation to the rest of the Mining portfolio.

Downer confirms it is in discussions with MACA Limited in relation to the sale of its Open Cut Mining West business, however there is no certainty that a sale will result from these discussions.

Downer will continue to keep the market informed in relation to the sale of its Mining businesses.

Authorised for release by Downer's Chief Executive Officer, Grant Fenn.

