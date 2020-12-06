Log in
Downer EDI : Response to media speculation

12/06/2020 | 05:41pm EST
Downer EDI Limited

ABN 97 003 872 848

Triniti Business Campus

39 Delhi Road

North Ryde NSW 2113

1800 DOWNER

www.downergroup.com

Media/ASX and NZX Release

7 December 2020

RESPONSE TO MEDIA SPECULATION

Downer EDI Limited (Downer) notes this morning's media speculation regarding the potential sale of its Open Cut Mining West business.

Downer has previously announced that it is seeking expressions of interest in the various parts of its portfolio of Mining businesses. It has announced the sale of Downer Blasting Services, the Snowden consulting business and its share of the RTL Mining and Earthworks joint venture while also stating the company is in active discussions with a number of interested parties in relation to the rest of the Mining portfolio.

Downer confirms it is in discussions with MACA Limited in relation to the sale of its Open Cut Mining West business, however there is no certainty that a sale will result from these discussions.

Downer will continue to keep the market informed in relation to the sale of its Mining businesses.

Authorised for release by Downer's Chief Executive Officer, Grant Fenn.

About Downer

Downer is the leading provider of integrated services in Australia and New Zealand and customers are at the heart of everything it does. It exists to create and sustain the modern environment and its promise is to work closely with its customers to help them succeed, using world-leading insights and solutions to design, build and sustain assets, infrastructure and facilities. For more information visit downergroup.com.

For further information please contact:

Michael Sharp, Group Head of Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations

+61 439 470 145

