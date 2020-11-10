Log in
Downer EDI : Results of Meeting

11/10/2020

Downer EDI Limited

ABN 97 003 872 848

Triniti Business Campus

39 Delhi Road

North Ryde NSW 2113

1800 DOWNER

www.downergroup.com

10 November 2020

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 4, 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

RE: Results of Downer EDI Limited 2020 Annual General Meeting

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2, it is confirmed that the resolutions relating to the following matters were put to the Annual General Meeting of Downer EDI Limited held on Thursday,

5 November 2020:

Item 2 Re-election of Mr R M Harding

Item 3* Adoption of the Remuneration Report

Item 4 Approval of Managing Director's long-term incentive

  • This resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors of the Company. The above matters were decided on a Poll.

In accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act, the following Proxy Information is provided in relation to instructions given to validly appointed proxies as at proxy close:

INSTRUCTIONS GIVEN TO VALIDLY APPOINTED PROXIES

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

OPEN

Re-election of Mr R M Harding

531,337,565

25,877,801

2,991,428

724,858

95.24%

4.63%

0.13%

Adoption of the Remuneration Report

553,912,200

3,735,543

2,562,383

687,891

99.21%

0.67%

0.12%

Managing Director's long-term incentive

514,989,777

2,830,872

42,430,427

680,867

99.32%

0.55%

0.13%

Page 1 of 2

In accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act, the following information is provided in relation to the number of votes cast on the Polls:

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES CAST ON POLLS

RESULT

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

Re-election of Mr R M Harding

532,080,371

25,881,101

2,993,135

Passed

95.36%

4.64%

Adoption of the Remuneration Report

554,619,009

3,739,273

2,562,690

Passed

99.33%

0.67%

Managing Director's long-term incentive

515,688,503

2,834,172

42,431,916

Passed

99.45%

0.55%

Yours faithfully,

Robert Regan

Company Secretary

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Downer EDI Ltd. published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 06:22:02 UTC
