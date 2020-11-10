Downer EDI : Results of Meeting
11/10/2020 | 01:23am EST
Downer EDI Limited
ABN 97 003 872 848
Triniti Business Campus
39 Delhi Road
North Ryde NSW 2113
1800 DOWNER
www.downergroup.com
10 November 2020
Company Announcements Office
ASX Limited
Level 4, 20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Sir/Madam
RE: Results of Downer EDI Limited 2020 Annual General Meeting
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2, it is confirmed that the resolutions relating to the following matters were put to the Annual General Meeting of Downer EDI Limited held on Thursday,
5 November 2020:
Item 2 Re-election of Mr R M Harding
Item 3* Adoption of the Remuneration Report
Item 4 Approval of Managing Director's long-term incentive
This resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors of the Company. The above matters were decided on a Poll.
In accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act, the following Proxy Information is provided in relation to instructions given to validly appointed proxies as at proxy close:
INSTRUCTIONS GIVEN TO VALIDLY APPOINTED PROXIES
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
OPEN
Re-election of Mr R M Harding
531,337,565
25,877,801
2,991,428
724,858
95.24%
4.63%
0.13%
Adoption of the Remuneration Report
553,912,200
3,735,543
2,562,383
687,891
99.21%
0.67%
0.12%
Managing Director's long-term incentive
514,989,777
2,830,872
42,430,427
680,867
99.32%
0.55%
0.13%
In accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act, the following information is provided in relation to the number of votes cast on the Polls:
TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES CAST ON POLLS
RESULT
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
Re-election of Mr R M Harding
532,080,371
25,881,101
2,993,135
Passed
95.36%
4.64%
Adoption of the Remuneration Report
554,619,009
3,739,273
2,562,690
Passed
99.33%
0.67%
Managing Director's long-term incentive
515,688,503
2,834,172
42,431,916
Passed
99.45%
0.55%
Yours faithfully,
Robert Regan
Company Secretary
Page 2 of 2
