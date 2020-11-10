Downer EDI : Results of Meeting

Downer EDI Limited

ABN 97 003 872 848

Triniti Business Campus

39 Delhi Road

North Ryde NSW 2113

1800 DOWNER

www.downergroup.com

10 November 2020

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 4, 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

RE: Results of Downer EDI Limited 2020 Annual General Meeting

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2, it is confirmed that the resolutions relating to the following matters were put to the Annual General Meeting of Downer EDI Limited held on Thursday,

5 November 2020:

Item 2 Re-election of Mr R M Harding

Item 3* Adoption of the Remuneration Report

Item 4 Approval of Managing Director's long-term incentive

This resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors of the Company. The above matters were decided on a Poll.

In accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act, the following Proxy Information is provided in relation to instructions given to validly appointed proxies as at proxy close: