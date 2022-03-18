Log in
Downer EDI : Roads Services Pavements Team rebuild flood damaged roads

03/18/2022 | 01:01am EDT
Roads Services Pavements Team rebuild flood damaged roads

17/03/2022

After the recent severe flooding across SE QLD, our Downer QLD Pavements and Maintenance crews have worked day and night to rebuild some of the most severely damaged roads.

1.4km of Gympie Road at Bald Hills Flats, in particular, sustained extensive damage with crews working around the clock, in between incessant rain, to open the road to the travelling public.

Some key activities for the emergency work included:

- 300 tonne of vegetation removed

- Damaged road signs removed and replaced

- Extensive pavement repairs eastbound

- Embankment repairs

- Multiple layers of new asphalt.

Downer placed:

- 20m3 of lean mix

- 1,410 tonne of EME2 Asphalt

- 1,051 tonne of AC14 Asphalt

A huge congratulations to the Downer team, working with the client to be able to open the road safely and as quickly as possible.

Disclaimer

Downer EDI Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 05:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
