Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Downer EDI Limited    DOW   AU000000DOW2

DOWNER EDI LIMITED

(DOW)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 01/19
5.36 AUD   +0.19%
05:38pDOWNER EDI : awarded new Telstra contract
PU
03:40aDOWNER EDI : wins two AfPA awards
PU
01/14DOWNER EDI : ranked 7th Defence contractor in Australia by ADM
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Downer EDI : awarded new Telstra contract

01/19/2021 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Downer EDI Limited

ABN 97 003 872 848

Triniti Business Campus

39 Delhi Road

North Ryde NSW 2113

1800 DOWNER

www.downergroup.com

Media/ASX and NZX Release

20 January 2021

DOWNER AWARDED NEW TELSTRA CONTRACT

Downer EDI Limited (Downer) announced today it had been awarded a Field Services contract by Telstra Corporation Limited (Telstra) valued at an estimated $330 million over a maximum term of five years.

The contract begins in January 2021 with an initial four-year term, with one extension option of up to one year.

Under the contract, Downer will provide services including network asset relocations, wideband business services, facilities design and construction activities including Telepower and building upgrades; and a continuation of the 5G mobile rollout. These activities will be delivered across New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and the Northern Territory.

Downer is a leading provider of fixed and wireless network services in Australia and New Zealand and one of the largest constructors of telecommunications carrier networks.

The Chief Executive Officer of Downer, Grant Fenn, said Downer was very pleased to be extending its relationship with Telstra.

"Downer has been working closely with Telstra for over a decade and we have earned a reputation as a high quality contractor trusted for our delivery excellence," Mr Fenn said.

"Downer is proud of our involvement in the Field Optimisation initiative assisting Telstra as it simplifies its business. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Telstra and transitioning into the new Field Services contract."

Authorised for release by Downer's Chief Executive Officer, Grant Fenn.

About Downer

Downer is the leading provider of integrated services in Australia and New Zealand and customers are at the heart of everything it does. It exists to create and sustain the modern environment and its promise is to work closely with its customers to help them succeed, using world-leading insights and solutions to design, build and sustain assets, infrastructure and facilities. For more information visit downergroup.com.

For further information please contact:

Michael Sharp, Group Head of Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations

+61 439 470 145

Page 1 of 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Downer EDI Ltd. published this content on 20 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 22:37:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOWNER EDI LIMITED
05:38pDOWNER EDI : awarded new Telstra contract
PU
03:40aDOWNER EDI : wins two AfPA awards
PU
01/14DOWNER EDI : ranked 7th Defence contractor in Australia by ADM
PU
2020DOWNER EDI : Change in substantial holding
PU
2020DOWNER EDI : Court Puts Funders' Conduct And Expenses Under The Microscope
AQ
2020DOWNER EDI : Selling Western Australian Open Cut Mining Business to MACA
MT
2020DOWNER EDI : Sale of Open Cut Mining West
PU
2020DOWNER EDI : Australasian Project of the year award
PU
2020DOWNER EDI : joins Advance Cairns
PU
2020Veris Lands Three Contracts for Defense Works; Shares Up 5%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 313 M 10 244 M 10 244 M
Net income 2021 227 M 175 M 175 M
Net Debt 2021 1 719 M 1 323 M 1 323 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 2,82%
Capitalization 3 747 M 2 883 M 2 883 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 52 000
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart DOWNER EDI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Downer EDI Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOWNER EDI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 5,62 AUD
Last Close Price 5,36 AUD
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Grant Anthony Fenn Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Richard Michael Harding Chairman
Sergio Cinerari Chief Operating Officer
Michael James Ferguson Chief Financial Officer
Philip Stuart Garling Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOWNER EDI LIMITED0.56%2 874
VINCI SA4.06%57 469
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.81%32 578
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.38%25 604
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.21%20 188
FERROVIAL, S.A.-7.92%18 184
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ