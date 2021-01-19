Downer EDI : awarded new Telstra contract

Downer EDI Limited

ABN 97 003 872 848

Triniti Business Campus

39 Delhi Road

North Ryde NSW 2113

1800 DOWNER

www.downergroup.com

Media/ASX and NZX Release

20 January 2021

DOWNER AWARDED NEW TELSTRA CONTRACT

Downer EDI Limited (Downer) announced today it had been awarded a Field Services contract by Telstra Corporation Limited (Telstra) valued at an estimated $330 million over a maximum term of five years.

The contract begins in January 2021 with an initial four-year term, with one extension option of up to one year.

Under the contract, Downer will provide services including network asset relocations, wideband business services, facilities design and construction activities including Telepower and building upgrades; and a continuation of the 5G mobile rollout. These activities will be delivered across New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and the Northern Territory.

Downer is a leading provider of fixed and wireless network services in Australia and New Zealand and one of the largest constructors of telecommunications carrier networks.

The Chief Executive Officer of Downer, Grant Fenn, said Downer was very pleased to be extending its relationship with Telstra.

"Downer has been working closely with Telstra for over a decade and we have earned a reputation as a high quality contractor trusted for our delivery excellence," Mr Fenn said.

"Downer is proud of our involvement in the Field Optimisation initiative assisting Telstra as it simplifies its business. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Telstra and transitioning into the new Field Services contract."

Authorised for release by Downer's Chief Executive Officer, Grant Fenn.

About Downer

Downer is the leading provider of integrated services in Australia and New Zealand and customers are at the heart of everything it does. It exists to create and sustain the modern environment and its promise is to work closely with its customers to help them succeed, using world-leading insights and solutions to design, build and sustain assets, infrastructure and facilities. For more information visit downergroup.com.