Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Downer EDI Limited    DOW   AU000000DOW2

DOWNER EDI LIMITED

(DOW)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/12
5.24 AUD   -0.57%
09:44aDOWNER EDI  : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
04:01aDOWNER EDI  : joins Defence Teaming Centre
PU
04/01DOWNER EDI  : Completes Laundries Business Stake Sale
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Downer EDI : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

04/13/2021 | 09:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

605 page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To Company Name/ Scheme

DOWNER EDI LIMITED

ACN/ ARSN

003 872 848

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

L1

Capital Pty Ltd

ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)

21

125 378 145

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on

9/04/2021

The previous notice was given to the company on

2/03/2021

The previous notice was dated

2/03/2021

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose relevant

Consideration given in

Class (6) and number of

change

interest changed

Nature of change (4)

relation to change (5)

securities affected

Person's votes affected

Disposal of 885,240

885,240

885,240

shares

shares

shares

9/04/2021

L1 Capital Pty Ltd

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

L1 Capital Pty Ltd

Level 28, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC, 3000

Signature

Print name

Raphael Lamm

Capacity

Director

Sign here

Date

13/04/2021

605 page 2/2 15 July 2001

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 4 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  1. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  1. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Disclaimer

Downer EDI Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 13:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOWNER EDI LIMITED
09:44aDOWNER EDI  : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
04:01aDOWNER EDI  : joins Defence Teaming Centre
PU
04/01DOWNER EDI  : Completes Laundries Business Stake Sale
MT
03/23DOWNER EDI  : Team Downer visits HMAS Adelaide
PU
03/05DOWNER EDI  : awarded Eyre Peninsula Link contract
PU
03/03DOWNER EDI  : awarded Eyre Peninsula Link contract
PU
02/24DOWNER EDI LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/22DOWNER EDI  : to upgrade six southwest metro stations
PU
02/18DOWNER EDI  : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
02/12DOWNER EDI  : commences $100 million upgrade of Loganholme Wastewater Treatment ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 377 M 9 406 M 9 406 M
Net income 2021 198 M 151 M 151 M
Net Debt 2021 1 316 M 1 000 M 1 000 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 3,60%
Capitalization 3 647 M 2 781 M 2 772 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart DOWNER EDI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Downer EDI Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOWNER EDI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 5,90 AUD
Last Close Price 5,24 AUD
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Grant Anthony Fenn Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael James Ferguson Chief Financial Officer
Richard Michael Harding Chairman
Sergio Cinerari Chief Operating Officer
Philip Stuart Garling Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOWNER EDI LIMITED-1.69%2 797
VINCI11.44%61 037
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.83%33 394
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.47%25 180
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.73%23 685
FERROVIAL, S.A.-2.26%19 271
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ