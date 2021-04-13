Downer EDI : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

605 page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To Company Name/ Scheme DOWNER EDI LIMITED ACN/ ARSN 003 872 848 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name L1 Capital Pty Ltd ACN/ ARSN (if applicable) 21 125 378 145

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 9/04/2021 The previous notice was given to the company on 2/03/2021 The previous notice was dated 2/03/2021

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose relevant Consideration given in Class (6) and number of change interest changed Nature of change (4) relation to change (5) securities affected Person's votes affected Disposal of 885,240 885,240 885,240 shares shares shares 9/04/2021 L1 Capital Pty Ltd

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A 4. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address L1 Capital Pty Ltd Level 28, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC, 3000

Signature