Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Downer EDI Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOW   AU000000DOW2

DOWNER EDI LIMITED

(DOW)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/28
6.49 AUD   -0.15%
04:02aDOWNER EDI : statement re Jett Building and Construction
PU
09/13DOWNER EDI : awarded Warringah Freeway Upgrade contract
PU
08/25DOWNER EDI LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Downer EDI : statement re Jett Building and Construction

09/29/2021 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

29/09/2021

The Downer FKG joint venture manages the Shoalwater Bay Training Area Remediation Project on behalf of the Department of Defence.

Jett Building and Construction's contracts in relation to this project were terminated five weeks ago.

Jett Building and Construction has been paid in full for all the work it has completed on the project to date.

Disclaimer

Downer EDI Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 08:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOWNER EDI LIMITED
04:02aDOWNER EDI : statement re Jett Building and Construction
PU
09/13DOWNER EDI : awarded Warringah Freeway Upgrade contract
PU
08/25DOWNER EDI LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/23DOWNER EDI : Defence helps prepare troops for Exercise Talisman Sabre
PU
08/12Downer Edi Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/11Downer EDI Limited Announces Final Dividend for 2021, Payable on September 23, 2021
CI
08/11DOWNER EDI : Lauren's an Olympic referee!
PU
07/20DOWNER EDI : Skilltech secures Western Power contract
PU
07/13DOWNER EDI : National Broadband Network Awards Downer EDI Two Contracts Worth Nearly $209 ..
MT
07/13Downer EDI Limited Wins New NBN Contracts
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 11 931 M 8 653 M 8 653 M
Net income 2022 241 M 175 M 175 M
Net Debt 2022 1 214 M 880 M 880 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 3,93%
Capitalization 4 488 M 3 250 M 3 254 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart DOWNER EDI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Downer EDI Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOWNER EDI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,49 AUD
Average target price 6,36 AUD
Spread / Average Target -2,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Grant Anthony Fenn Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael James Ferguson Chief Financial Officer
Richard Michael Harding Chairman
Mark Peter Chellew Chairman-Elect
Peter John Tompkins Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOWNER EDI LIMITED21.76%3 250
VINCI10.50%58 691
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED34.88%32 858
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.01%31 622
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.21%21 756
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.73%20 186