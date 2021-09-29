Downer EDI : statement re Jett Building and Construction

29/09/2021
The Downer FKG joint venture manages the Shoalwater Bay Training Area Remediation Project on behalf of the Department of Defence.
Jett Building and Construction's contracts in relation to this project were terminated five weeks ago.
Jett Building and Construction has been paid in full for all the work it has completed on the project to date.
