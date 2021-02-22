Downer EDI : to upgrade six southwest metro stations

22/02/2021

The upgrades will be delivered in addition to the recently awarded $98 million contract to upgrade Wiley Park, Hurlstone Park and Belmore stations to metro rail standards. All upgrades will start soon.

Executive General Manager Infrastructure Projects at Downer, Mark Mackay, said he was pleased to secure this upgrade program as part of the Sydney Metro City & Southwest project, and this will no doubt improve this existing infrastructure for the people of NSW.

'These contracts recognise Downer's proven performance in station construction,' he said.

Downer's upgrade work will include:

Upgrading and re-levelling existing platforms to provide level access to the new fully air-conditioned metro trains - no more step into the train for customers

New lifts at Hurlstone Park, Wiley Park and Punchbowl stations connecting existing concourses to platform level

A new covered aerial footbridge with lifts and stairs at Dulwich Hill Station connecting Bedford Crescent and Ewart Lane to the existing platform

A new plaza to the southern side of Dulwich Hill Station

Upgrades to Campsie Station forecourt to improve connection to Beamish Street

New family accessible toilets at Dulwich Hill, Hurlstone Park, Wiley Park and Punchbowl stations

Upgrades to stations including painting, improved lighting tiling and paving

Upgrades to security fencing adjacent to each station, including installation of anti-throw screens to existing overbridges adjacent to each station

Improvements to interchanges including bike parking, taxi spaces, kiss-and-ride and accessible parking.

All six stations will also be prepared for the installation of platform screen doors. These glass safety barriers keep people and objects like prams away from the tracks and are being used for the first time in Australia on Sydney Metro.