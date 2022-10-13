Downing FOUR VCT : Prospectus Healthcare Securities Notes 10/13/2022 | 01:12pm EDT Send by mail :

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc (formerly Downing FOUR VCT plc) Healthcare Securities Note Offer for Subscription to raise £10 million (with an over‐allotment facility of up to £15 million) Tax years 2022/23 and 2023/24 This document constitutes a securities note dated 13 October 2022 (the "Securities Note") issued by Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc (the "Company") and has been prepared in compliance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/980 supplementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA") (the "UK Prospectus Regulation"). The Securities Note has been drawn up as part of a simplified prospectus in accordance with Article 14 of the UK Prospectus Regulation. Additional information relating to the Company is contained in a registration document (the "Registration Document") issued by the Company of even date herewith. A brief summary written in non-technical language and conveying the essential characteristics and risks associated with the Company and Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each in the capital of the Company (ISIN: GB00BMYXV611) (the "Healthcare Shares") which are being offered for subscription (the "Healthcare Share Offer", the "Offer") is contained in a summary issued by the Company of even date herewith (the "Summary"). The Summary, the Securities Note and the Registration Document together comprise a prospectus (the "Prospectus") and you are advised to read the Prospectus in full. The Prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"), as competent authority for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation. The FCA only approves the Prospectus as meeting the standards of completeness, comprehensibility and consistency imposed by UK Prospectus Regulation. Such approval should not be considered an endorsement of the issuer that is the subject of the Prospectus or of the quality of the securities that are the subject of the Prospectus and investors should make their own assessment as to the suitability of investing in those securities. The Company and the Directors (whose names are set out on pages 13 and 14) accept responsibility for the information contained in the Prospectus. To the best of the knowledge of the Company and the Directors, the information contained in the Prospectus is in accordance with the facts and makes no omission likely to affect its import. Application will be made to the FCA for the Healthcare Shares offered for subscription pursuant to the Prospectus to be admitted to the Official List of the FCA. Application will also be made to the London Stock Exchange for such Healthcare Shares to be admitted to trading on its market for listed securities. It is expected that Admission will become effective and that trading in the Healthcare Shares will commence three Business Days following allotment. THAMES VENTURES VCT 2 PLC (registered in England and Wales with registered number 06789187) Offer for Subscription for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 tax years of up to £10 million being approximately 12.4 million new Healthcare Shares (excluding Management Shares and ignoring the over-allotment facility) Sponsor Healthcare Share Offer Promoter SPARK Advisory Partners Limited Downing LLP SPARK Advisory Partners Limited ("SPARK"), which is authorised and regulated in the UK by the FCA, is acting as sponsor for the Company and no-one else and will not be responsible to any other person for providing the protections afforded to customers of SPARK or for providing advice (subject to those responsibilities and liabilities arising under FSMA and the regulatory regime established thereunder). In connection with the Healthcare Share Offer, Downing LLP ("Downing"), the promoter of the Offer and investment manager to the Company in respect of the Healthcare Shares, is acting for the Company and no-one else and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to customers of Downing or for providing advice in relation to the Offer (subject to those responsibilities and liabilities arising under FSMA and the regulatory regime established thereunder). Downing is authorised and regulated in the UK by the FCA with firm reference number 545025. Copies of this document, the Registration Document and the Summary are available are available (and any supplementary prospectus published by the Company will be available) free of charge from the Company's registered office St. Magnus House, 3 Lower Thames Street, London EC3R 6HD and the Downing website at www.downing.co.uk/existing- investor/thames-ventures-vct-2 and from the offices of SPARK, the Company's sponsor, at 5 St John's Lane, London EC1M 4BH. The procedure for, and the terms and conditions of, application under this Offer are set out at the end of this document. Applications must be submitted to the Receiving Agent, The City Partnership (UK) Limited. The Offer opens on 26 October 2022 and will close on 31 May 2023 (or earlier at the discretion of the directors or if Full Subscription is reached or later if extended). Your attention is drawn to the risk factors set out on pages 4 to 6 of this document. An investment in the Company is only suitable for investors who are capable of evaluating the risks and merits of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to bear any loss which might arise. If you are in doubt as to the action you should take, you should consult an independent financial intermediary authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA"). 2 Contents Page Risk Factors 4 Offer Statistics and Costs 7 Letter from the Chairman of the Company 8 Part I The Healthcare Shares Offer 10 Introduction 10 Reasons for the Offer 10 The Healthcare Shares 10 Investment Strategy 10 Dividends 11 Taxation Benefits to Investors 11 Investment Policy 12 Share Buyback Policy 13 Management 13 Co-Investment Policy 13 Directors 13 Charges 14 Other Information 16 Part II - Taxation 18 Part III - Definitions 22 Part IV - Additional information 25 Part V - Terms and Conditions of Application 29 Part VI - Pricing of the Offer, Adviser Charges and Commission 33 Application Procedures 35 RISK FACTORS Investors should consider carefully the following risk factors in addition to the other information presented in the Prospectus. If any of the risks described below were to occur, it could have a material effect on the Company's businesses, financial condition or results of operations. The risks and uncertainties described below are not the only ones the Company, the Board or current and prospective Shareholders will face. Additional risks not currently known to the Company or the Board, or that the Company or the Board currently believe are not material, may also adversely affect the Company's businesses, financial condition and results of operations. The value of Shares could decline due to any of these risk factors, and Investors could lose part or all of their investment. Investors who are in any doubt about what to do should consult their independent financial adviser. The attention of prospective Investors is drawn to the following risks: Valuation and sale of Shares The value of the Shares and the income from them can fluctuate and Investors may not get back the amount invested. In addition, there is no certainty that the market price of the Shares will fully reflect the underlying Net Asset Value or that Shareholders will be able to realise their shareholding or that dividends will be paid. Existing and prospective Shareholders should be aware that the sale of Shares within five years of their subscription will require the repayment of some or all of the 30% VCT income tax relief obtained upon investment. Accordingly, an investment in the Company is not suitable as a short- or medium-term investment. The past performance of the Company or of other funds managed or advised by Downing, the investment manager to the Company in respect of the Healthcare Share pool, is not necessarily an indication of the future performance of the Company. Liquidity Although the Offer Shares, like the Existing Shares, will be Listed, it is highly unlikely that a liquid market in these Shares will develop as the initial VCT income tax relief is only available to those subscribing for new shares and there may never be two competitive market makers. It may, therefore, prove difficult for Shareholders to sell their Shares. In addition, there is no guarantee that the market price of the Shares will fully reflect their underlying NAV or the ability to buy and sell at that price. It should be noted that shares held in VCTs usually trade at a discount to their net asset value. If the Company lacks sufficient cash reserves to purchase its own Shares, and during prohibited periods when the Company is unable to purchase its own Shares, the market price of Shares may not fully reflect, and will tend to be at a discount to, their underlying NAV. The Board intends to buy back Shares in the Company at a nil discount to NAV, subject to liquidity and cash resources, which should help to reduce the share discount price. Six-month rule Shareholders should note that if they have sold, or if they sell, any Shares in the Company within six months either side of the subscription for new Shares, then for the purposes of calculating the tax relief on the newly subscribed Shares, the subscribed amount must be reduced by the amount received from the sale. Value of underlying assets The Net Asset Value of the Shares will reflect the values and performance of the underlying assets in the respective portfolios. The value of the investments and income derived from them can rise and fall. Realisation of investments in small unquoted companies can be difficult and may take considerable time. VCT Rules and the impact on the portfolio There may also be constraints imposed on the realisation of investments in order to maintain the VCT status of Investee Companies which may restrict the Company's ability to obtain maximum value from its investments or to achieve the intended timing of distributions. For example, the Company must maintain at least 80% of its portfolio in VCT Qualifying Investments. Minority interest Although the Company may receive conventional venture capital rights in connection with its investments, as a minority investor it may not be in a position to fully protect its interests. 4 Nature of smaller companies Investment in smaller and unquoted companies involves a higher degree of risk than investment in larger companies and those traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. To be qualifying holdings, VCT funds must be invested in smaller companies with gross assets of not more than £15 million prior to the investment and £16 million post investment. In addition, to be qualifying holdings, VCT funds must be invested in companies which have fewer than 250 full time (equivalent) employees and do not, in most cases, receive more than £5 million of investment from state aided risk capital sources in the 12 months ending on the date of the VCT's investment. Smaller companies who meet these criteria generally have limited product lines, markets or financial resources and may be more dependent on their management or key individuals than larger companies. Markets for smaller companies' securities may be less regulated and are often less liquid, and this may cause difficulties in valuing and disposing of equity investments in such companies. General Investment Risks Economic and global political uncertainty, including the continuing impact of Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine conflict, inflation and potential low levels of economic growth, continues to present significant challenges and is adversely affecting, and may continue to adversely affect, the performance of companies in which the Company has invested or may invest, which in turn may adversely affect the performance of the Company. This may also negatively impact the number or quality of investment opportunities available to the Company. It is possible that currently unknown and unanticipated events, either domestic or international, may occur and have a negative effect on economic activity and adversely affect the future viability of the Company and/or the performance of companies in which the Company has invested or may invest which in turn may adversely affect the performance of the Company. VCT legislation The information, including tax rules, contained in this document is based on existing legislation. The tax rules or their interpretation in relation to an investment in the Company and/or the rates of tax, or other statutory provisions to which the Company is subject, may change during the life of the Company and such changes could be retrospective. Whilst it is the intention of the Directors that the Company will be managed so as to continue to qualify as a VCT, there can be no guarantee that this status will be maintained. A failure to meet the qualifying requirements could result in the loss of tax reliefs previously obtained, resulting in adverse tax consequences for Investors, including a requirement to repay the income tax relief obtained, and could also cause the Company to lose its exemption from corporation tax on capital gains and its ability to pay tax-free dividends to Investors. VCTs such as the Company may only invest in companies which pass a "risk to capital" gateway test requiring the investee company to have long term growth and development objectives and for the investment to carry a significant risk that invested capital will be lost over and above the net return to the Company irrespective of whether the return takes the form of income, capital growth, fees, other payments or anything else. This prevents the making of VCT Qualifying investments which focus on capital preservation and ensures that VCTs may only invest in order to fuel the growth of genuine trading companies with the attendant higher risk to investor capital that that entails. VCTs are also subject to other restrictions on the range of investments into which they can deploy funds and which have the effect of increasing investment risk. The Company is required to invest in businesses which are less than seven years old (less than 10 years for 'knowledge intensive' companies) and VCT funds cannot be used to finance acquisitions by investee companies. The penalty for breaching these rules is the loss of VCT status, so the Company and its investors may face a higher risk of the loss of tax benefits than under the previous rules. Qualifying investee companies are also subject to a lifetime risk finance investment limit of £12 million (£20 million for 'knowledge intensive' companies), which may restrict the Company's ability to make follow on investments. Further, more recent, changes to the VCT Rules have also prohibited the making of secured loans by VCTs. Loan capital held by the Company will therefore be unsecured and will rank behind secured creditors of the Investee Company in question. As loan capital investments by a VCT are separately restricted by the requirement that at least 70% of any new investments must be in eligible shares, and as Investee Companies which meet the above noted "risk to capital" test tend not to be able to provide significant assets against which to secure loans in any case, the Board do not consider that this restriction materially increases the risk profile of new investments made by the Company. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

