Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Downing FOUR VCT plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    D467   GB00BWX53D91

DOWNING FOUR VCT PLC

(D467)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-13 am EDT
14.00 GBX    0.00%
01:12pDowning Four Vct : Prospectus Healthcare Summary
PU
01:12pDowning Four Vct : Prospectus Registration Document
PU
01:12pDowning Four Vct : Prospectus Healthcare Securities Notes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Downing FOUR VCT : Prospectus Healthcare Summary

10/13/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Summary

SECTION 1: INTRODUCTION

This summary forms part of a prospectus dated 13 October 2022 (the "Prospectus") issued by Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc and which has been approved, on that date, by the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"), the competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

The Prospectus describes a public offer by the Company to raise up to £10 million (with an over-allotment facility for up to a further £15 million) in the Healthcare Share class (the "Offer"). The securities being offered pursuant to the Offer are Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each (ISIN: GB00BDHF5D62) (the "New Healthcare Shares").

The FCA may be contacted at: Financial Conduct Authority 12 Endeavour Square London E20 1JN

The Issuer's contact details are:

Address

St Magnus House, 3 Lower Thames Street, London EC3R 6HD

Email

thamesventuresvcts@downing.co.uk

Website

https://www.downing.co.uk/existing-investor/thames-ventures-vct-2

Telephone

020 7416 7780

LEI

21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

Warning: This summary should be read as an introduction to the Prospectus. Any decision to invest in the securities described herein should be based on a consideration of the prospectus as a whole by the investor. Investors could lose all or part of the invested capital. Civil liability attaches to those persons who have tabled the Summary including any translation thereof, but only if the Summary is misleading, inaccurate or inconsistent when read together with other parts of the Prospectus or it does not provide, when read together with other parts of the Prospectus, key information in order to aid Investors when considering whether to invest in the New Healthcare Shares.

SECTION 2: KEY INFORMATION ON THE ISSUER

Who is the Issuer of the securities?

The issuer of the securities which are the subject of this Prospectus is Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc (the "Company").

The Company is a public limited liability company which is registered in England and Wales with registered number 06789187. Its Legal Entity Identifier is: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95. The Company is approved by HM Revenue & Customs as a venture capital trust ("VCT") in accordance with the VCT Rules. It is intended that the business of the Company be carried on so as to maintain its VCT status.

The Company has no parent company and is owned by individuals, none of whom owns more than 3% of its ordinary share capital. The Company has no subsidiaries. The Company has three non-executive directors - Sir Aubrey Brocklebank (Chairman), Chris Allner, Steven Clarke and Dr Andrew Mackintosh.

The Company's auditors are BDO LLP of 55 Baker Street, London W1U 7EU.

1

What is the key financial information regarding the Issuer?

Certain key historical information of the Company is set out below:

Key Information

Audited

Audited

Audited

year ended

year ended

year ended

31 March

31 March

31 March

2022

2021

2020

Ventures Shares

Net Assets

£36,891,000

£32,000,000

£28,110,000

Number of Ventures Shares in issue (excluding Management

54,052,919

47,308,832

44,865,567

Shares)

Net asset value per Ventures Share

68.2p

67.2p

61.7p

Dividends paid per Ventures Share in the year

2.75p

2.5p

-

Healthcare Shares

Net Assets

£18,751,000

£13,184,000

£12,675,000

Number of Healthcare Shares in issue (excluding Management

22,191,549

19,230,091

18,421,889

Shares)

Net asset value per Healthcare Share

84.4p

68.5p

68.1p

Dividends paid per Healthcare Share in the year

2.75p

2.5p

-

AIM Shares

Net Assets

£2,029,000

n/a

n/a

Number of AIM Shares in issue

2,034,990

n/a

n/a

Net asset value per AIM Share

99.9p

n/a

n/a

Dividends paid per AIM Share in the year

-

n/a

n/a

DP67 Shares

Net Assets

£2,998,000

£2,064,000

£2,096,000

Number of DP67 Shares in issue

11,192,136

11,192,136

11,192,136

Net asset value per DP67 Share

26.8p

18.4p

18.8p

Dividends paid per DP67 Share in the year

-

-

18.0p

DSO D Shares

Net Assets

£208,000

£801,000

£944,000

Number of DSO D Shares in issue

7,867,247

7,867,247

7,867,247

Net asset value per DSO D Share

2.6p

10.2p

12.0p

Dividends paid per DSO D Share in the year

-

-

18.0p

Dividends of 13.595p per DP2011 General A Share and 10.059p per DP2011 Structured A Share were also paid in the year ended 31 March 2020.

Income statement

Audited

Audited

Audited

year ended

year ended

year ended

31 March 2022

31 March 2021

31 March 2020

(£'000)

(£'000)

(£'000)

Income

1,296

268

341

Gains/(losses) on investments

6,599

4,816

(11,837)

Investment management fees

(1,062)

(822)

(1,123)

Other expenses

(409)

(97)

(711)

Return/(loss) on ordinary activities after tax

6,424

4,096

(13,630)

2

Return/(loss) per share:

Ventures Share

3.8p

8.0p

(24.0p)

Healthcare Share

18.3p

2.9p

(15.0p)

AIM Share

(2.3p)

n/a

n/a

DSO D Share

0.0p

(1.8p)

2.2p

DP67 Share

8.3p

(0.4p)

(11.8p)

Balance Sheet

Audited

Audited

Audited

year ended

year ended

year ended

31 March 2022

31 March 2021

31 March 2020

(£'000)

(£'000)

(£'000)

Fixed assets

Investments

49,141

40,743

34,464

Current assets

Debtors

4,317

701

548

Cash at bank and in hand

8,384

6,986

9,614

Creditors: amounts falling due within one year

(965)

(381)

(801)

Net current assets

11,736

7,306

9,361

Net assets

60,877

48,049

43,825

Capital and reserves

Called up share capital

113

102

98

Capital redemption reserve

58

58

58

Special reserve

24,063

29,417

39,433

Share premium account

29,284

20,010

17,971

Funds held in respect of shares not yet allotted

7

241

535

Revaluation reserve

6,995

(1,143)

(13,302)

Capital reserve - realised

3,769

3,132

2,483

Revenue reserve

(3,412)

(3,768)

(3,451)

Total equity shareholders' funds

60,877

48,049

43,825

Cash Flow Statement

Audited

Audited

Audited

year ended

year ended

year ended

31 March 2022

31 March 2021

31 March 2020

(£'000)

(£'000)

(£'000)

Cash flow from operating activities

Profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before taxation

6,424

4,165

(13,330)

(Gains)/loss on investments

(6,599)

(4,816)

11,837

(Decrease)/increase in creditors

538

(420)

326

(Increase) in debtors

(3,569)

(225)

(217)

Net cash from operating activities

(3,206)

(1,296)

(1,384)

Corporation tax paid

-

-

159

Net cash generated from operating activities

(3,206)

(1,296)

(1,225)

Cash flow from investing activities

Purchase of investments

(6,834)

(10,468)

(12,801)

Proceeds from disposals

5,035

9,008

5,894

Net cash (outflow) from investing activities

(1,799)

(1,460)

(6,907)

Net cash (outflow) before financing

(5,005)

(2,756)

(8,132)

Cash flows from financing activities

Repurchase of own shares

(195)

-

(77)

3

Issue of share capital

9,512

2,101

6,424

Share issue costs

(227)

(58)

(379)

Funds held in respect of shares not yet allotted

(234)

(294)

535

Equity dividends paid

(2,453)

(1,621)

(7,200)

Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing activities

6,403

128

(697)

Net change in cash

1,398

(2,628)

(8,829)

Cash and cash equivalents at start of the year

6,986

9,614

18,443

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

8,384

6,986

9,614

On 12 October 2022, the Company announced that its unaudited NAVs per share for each class, as at 31 August 2021, were: 78.4p per Ventures Share, 70.0p per Healthcare Share, 99.3p per AIM Share, 2.6p per DSO D Share and 27.9p per DP67 Share.

The Company paid dividends of 2.75p per Ventures Share and 3.5p per Healthcare Share, totalling £1.5 million and £789,000 respectively, on 30 September 2022.

Other than as noted above, there has been no significant change in the financial position or financial performance of the Company since the end of the last financial period for which financial information has been published to the date of this Prospectus (being the audited financial information to 31 March 2022).

What are the key risks that are specific to the Issuer?

  • There can be no assurances that the Company will meet its objectives, identify suitable investment opportunities or be able to diversify its portfolio. The past performance of Downing LLP ("Downing", the "Promoter") and other funds managed or advised by Downing is no guide to future performance and the value of an investment. The Shares may fall as well as rise and an investor may not receive back the full amount invested.
  • There can be no guarantee that the Company will retain its status as a VCT, the loss of which could lead to adverse tax consequences for investors, including a requirement to repay the 30% income tax relief.
  • The tax rules, or their interpretation, in relation to an investment in the Company and/or the rates of tax may change during the life of the Company and may apply retrospectively which could affect tax reliefs obtained by Shareholders and the VCT status of the Company.
  • Investments made by the Company will be in companies which have a higher risk profile than larger "blue chip" companies and whose securities are not readily marketable and therefore may be difficult to realise.
  • Although the Company may receive customary venture capital rights in connection with its investments, as a minority investor it may not be in a position to protect its interests fully.

SECTION 3: KEY INFORMATION ON THE SECURITIES

What are the main features of the securities?

The securities being offered pursuant to the Offer are Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each.

The New Healthcare Shares will rank equally in all respects with the existing Healthcare Shares and with each other.

Shareholders will be entitled to receive certificates in respect of their New Healthcare Shares and the New Healthcare Shares will also be eligible for electronic settlement.

4

The New Healthcare Shares will be listed on the premium segment of the Official List and, as a result, will be freely transferable. At least 25% of the New Healthcare Shares will be distributed to the public.

Where will the securities be traded?

Applications will be made to the FCA for the New Healthcare Shares offered for subscription pursuant to the Prospectus to be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List of the FCA. Application will also be made to the London Stock Exchange for the New Healthcare Shares to be admitted to trading on its main market for listed securities. It is expected that Admission will become effective and that trading in the New Healthcare Shares will commence three business days following allotment.

Is there a guarantee attached to the securities?

There is no guarantee attached to any of the New Healthcare Shares.

What are the key risks that are specific to the securities?

  • If a qualifying investor disposes of his or her shares within five years of issue, he or she will be subject to clawback by HM Revenue & Customs of any income tax reliefs originally claimed.
  • Although the Company's existing Shares have been (and it is anticipated that the New Healthcare Shares will be) admitted to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the London Stock exchange's market for listed securities, there may not be a liquid market and investors may find it difficult to realise their investments or do so at a price which fully reflects the net asset value per share of the Company.

SECTION 4: KEY INFORMATION ON THE OFFER OF SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC

Under which conditions and timetable can I invest in this security?

The Offer opens on 26 October 2022 and will close on 31 May 2023 (or earlier at the discretion of the directors or if Full Subscription is reached or later if extended to no later than 12 October 2023). Investors must be over 18 years old.

Application has been made to the FCA for the New Healthcare Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the FCA. Application will also be made to the London Stock Exchange for such New Healthcare Shares to be admitted to trading on its market for listed securities. It is expected that Admission will become effective and that trading in the New Healthcare Shares will commence three Business Days following allotment.

The number of Shares to be issued to each Applicant will be calculated based on the following Pricing Formula (rounded down to the nearest whole Share):

Number of New

Amount subscribed, less:

Latest published

(i) initial Promoter's Fee1 and

÷

NAV

=

Healthcare Shares

(ii) Initial Adviser Charge (if any)

per Offer Share2

  1. less any commission waived by Intermediaries (where applicable)
  2. adjusted for any dividends declared and ex-dividend since the NAV date, as appropriate.

The estimated expenses of the Offer will be 3.0% of the funds raised (assuming investment solely by investors in respect of whose application a Promoter's Fee of 3.0% is payable). If the Offer is fully subscribed (ignoring the over-allotment facility) the net proceeds of the Offer would be approximately £9.7 million.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Downing Four VCT plc published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 17:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DOWNING FOUR VCT PLC
01:12pDowning Four Vct : Prospectus Healthcare Summary
PU
01:12pDowning Four Vct : Prospectus Registration Document
PU
01:12pDowning Four Vct : Prospectus Healthcare Securities Notes
PU
12:36pPublication of Healthcare Prospectus
GL
10/12Portfolio Update and Net Asset Values
GL
09/30Transaction in Own Shares
GL
09/28Directorate change
GL
09/28Directorate change
GL
09/27Result of AGM
GL
09/07Change of Name
GL
More news
Chart DOWNING FOUR VCT PLC
Duration : Period :
Downing FOUR VCT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Aubrey Thomas Brocklebank Chairman
Andrew John MacKintosh Non-Executive Director
Steven Derek Clarke Non-Executive Director
Christopher Charles Allner Non-Executive Director
Grant Leslie Whitehouse Secretary