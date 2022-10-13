Downing FOUR VCT : Prospectus Registration Document 10/13/2022 | 01:12pm EDT Send by mail :

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc (formerly Downing FOUR VCT plc) Registration Document 13 OCTOBER 2022 THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. IF YOU ARE IN ANY DOUBT ABOUT WHAT ACTION YOU SHOULD TAKE, YOU ARE RECOMMENDED TO SEEK YOUR OWN FINANCIAL ADVICE IMMEDIATELY FROM YOUR STOCKBROKER, BANK MANAGER, SOLICITOR, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER AUTHORISED UNDER THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 ("FSMA"). This document is a registration document (the "Registration Document") issued by Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc (the "Company") dated 13 October 2022 and has been prepared in compliance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "UK Prospectus Regulation"). This Registration Document has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") as competent authority under the UK Prospectus Regulation. The FCA only approves this Registration Document as meeting the standards of completeness, comprehensibility and consistency imposed by UK Prospectus Regulation. Such approval should not be considered an endorsement of the issuer that is the subject of this Registration Document. This Registration Document has been drawn up as part of a simplified prospectus in accordance with Article 14 of the UK Prospectus Regulation. The Company and the Directors (whose names are set out on page 6) accept responsibility for the information contained in this Registration Document. To the best of the knowledge of the Company and the Directors, the information contained in this Registration Document is in accordance with the facts and makes no omission likely to affect its import. Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc (registered in England and Wales with registered number 06789187) SPARK Advisory Partners Limited ("SPARK"), which is authorised and regulated in the UK by the FCA, is acting as sponsor for the Company and no-one else and will not be responsible to any other person for providing the protections afforded to customers of SPARK or for providing advice (subject to those responsibilities and liabilities arising under FSMA and the regulatory regime established thereunder). Where information set out in this document has been sourced from third parties the source has been identified at the relevant place in the document and the Company confirms that this information has been accurately reproduced and, as far as the Company is aware and able to ascertain from information published, no facts have been omitted which would render the reproduced information inaccurate or misleading. Copies of this document are available free of charge from the Company's registered office St. Magnus House, 3 Lower Thames Street, London EC3R 6HD and at the website of Foresight Group LLP at www.foresightgroup.euand the website of Downing LLP at www.downing.co.ukand from the offices of SPARK, the Company's sponsor, at 5 St John's Lane, London EC1M 4BH. Your attention is drawn to the risk factors set out on pages 4 and 5 of this document. An investment in the Company is only suitable for investors who are capable of evaluating the risks and merits of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to bear any loss which might arise. If you are in doubt as to the action you should take, you should consult an independent financial intermediary authorised under FSMA. 2 Contents Page PART ONE RISK FACTORS 4 CORPORATE INFORMATION 6 DEFINITIONS 7 THE DIRECTORS 10 MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION 12 PART TWO THAMES VENTURES VCT 2 PLC (A) GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY 17 (B) ANALYSIS OF THE INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO 26 (C) FINANCIAL INFORMATION 32 (D) OPERATION OF THE COMPANY AND BOARD PRACTICES 35 PART THREE DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION 37 3 PART ONE RISK FACTORS Investors should consider carefully the following risk factors in addition to the other information presented in the Registration Document. If any of the risks described below were to occur, it could have a material effect on the Company's businesses, financial condition or results of operations. The risks and uncertainties described below are not the only ones the Company, the Board or current and prospective Shareholders will face. Additional risks not currently known to the Company or the Board, or that the Company or the Board currently believe are not material, may also adversely affect the Company's businesses, financial condition and results of operations. The value of Shares could decline due to any of these risk factors, and Investors could lose part or all of their investment. Investors who are in any doubt about what to do should consult their independent financial adviser. The attention of prospective Investors is drawn to the following risks: Valuation and sale of Shares The value of the Shares and the income from them can fluctuate and Investors may not get back the amount invested. In addition, there is no certainty that the market price of the Shares will fully reflect the underlying Net Asset Value or that Shareholders will be able to realise their shareholding or that dividends will be paid. Existing and prospective Shareholders should be aware that the sale of Shares within five years of their subscription will require the repayment of some or all of the 30% VCT income tax relief obtained upon investment. Accordingly, an investment in the Company is not suitable as a short- or medium-term investment. The past performance of the Company or of other funds managed or advised by Downing LLP, the investment adviser to the Company in respect of the Healthcare Share pool, or Foresight Group LLP, the investment adviser to the Company in respect of its other share pools, is not necessarily an indication of the future performance of the Company. Value of underlying assets The Net Asset Value of the Shares will reflect the values and performance of the underlying assets in the respective portfolios. The value of the investments and income derived from them can rise and fall. Realisation of investments in small unquoted companies can be difficult and may take considerable time. VCT Rules and the impact on the portfolio There may also be constraints imposed on the realisation of investments in order to maintain the VCT status of Investee Companies which may restrict the Company's ability to obtain maximum value from its investments or to achieve the intended timing of distributions. For example, the Company must maintain at least 80% of its portfolio in VCT Qualifying Investments and must invest at least 30% of new funds raised within 12 months of the end of the financial year in which they were raised. Investment opportunities There can be no guarantee that suitable investment opportunities will be identified in order to meet the Company's objectives. Minority interest Although the Company may receive conventional venture capital rights in connection with its investments, as a minority investor it may not be in a position to fully protect its interests. Nature of smaller companies Investment in smaller and unquoted companies involves a higher degree of risk than investment in larger companies and those traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. To be qualifying holdings, VCT funds must be invested in smaller companies with gross assets of not more than £15 million prior to the investment and £16 million post investment. In addition, to be qualifying holdings, VCT funds must be invested in companies which have fewer than 250 full time (equivalent) employees and do not, in most cases, receive more than £5 million of investment from state aided risk capital sources in the 12 months ending on the date of 4 the VCT's investment. Smaller companies who meet these criteria generally have limited product lines, markets or financial resources and may be more dependent on their management or key individuals than larger companies. Markets for smaller companies' securities may be less regulated and are often less liquid, and this may cause difficulties in valuing and disposing of equity investments in such companies. General Investment Risks Economic and global political uncertainty, including the continuing impact of Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine conflict, inflation and potential low levels of economic growth, continues to present significant challenges and is adversely affecting, and may continue to adversely affect, the performance of companies in which the Company has invested or may invest, which in turn may adversely affect the performance of the Company. This may also negatively impact the number or quality of investment opportunities available to the Company. It is possible that currently unknown and unanticipated events, either domestic or international, may occur and have a negative effect on economic activity and adversely affect the future viability of the Company and/or the performance of companies in which the Company has invested or may invest which in turn may adversely affect the performance of the Company. VCT legislation The information, including tax rules, contained in this document is based on existing legislation. The tax rules or their interpretation in relation to an investment in the Company and/or the rates of tax, or other statutory provisions to which the Company is subject, may change during the life of the Company and such changes could be retrospective. Whilst it is the intention of the Directors that the Company will be managed so as to continue to qualify as a VCT, there can be no guarantee that this status will be maintained. A failure to meet the qualifying requirements could result in the loss of tax reliefs previously obtained, resulting in adverse tax consequences for Investors, including a requirement to repay the income tax relief obtained, and could also cause the Company to lose its exemption from corporation tax on capital gains and its ability to pay tax-free dividends to Investors. VCTs such as the Company may only invest in companies which pass a "risk to capital" gateway test requiring the investee company to have long term growth and development objectives and for the investment to carry a significant risk that invested capital will be lost over and above the net return to the Company irrespective of whether the return takes the form of income, capital growth, fees, other payments or anything else. This prevents the making of VCT Qualifying investments which focus on capital preservation and ensures that VCTs may only invest in order to fuel the growth of genuine trading companies with the attendant higher risk to investor capital that that entails. VCTs are also subject to other restrictions on the range of investments into which they can deploy funds and which have the effect of increasing investment risk. The Company is required to invest in businesses which are less than seven years old (less than 10 years for 'knowledge intensive' companies) and VCT funds cannot be used to finance acquisitions by investee companies. The penalty for breaching these rules is the loss of VCT status, so the Company and its investors may face a higher risk of the loss of tax benefits than under the previous rules. Qualifying investee companies are also subject to a lifetime risk finance investment limit of £12 million (£20 million for 'knowledge intensive' companies), which may restrict the Company's ability to make follow on investments. Further, more recent, changes to the VCT Rules have also prohibited the making of secured loans by VCTs. Loan capital held by the Company will therefore be unsecured and will rank behind secured creditors of the Investee Company in question. As loan capital investments by a VCT are separately restricted by the requirement that at least 70% of any new investments must be in eligible shares, and as Investee Companies which meet the above noted "risk to capital" test tend not to be able to provide significant assets against which to secure loans in any case, the Board do not consider that this restriction materially increases the risk profile of new investments made by the Company. Although the current UK Government has signalled its intention to extend the VCT scheme, current UK legislation does not automatically provide for income tax relief for investors on new investments in VCTs to extend beyond 5 April 2025 (sometimes known at the "VCT Sunset Clause"). Should the UK Government not make amendments to the legislation to allow income tax relief for investors after that date, the ability of the Company to raise further funds after that date may be severely negatively impacted and the Company may suffer constraints on liquidity which may impact its ability to support portfolio companies, pay dividends and support share buybacks. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

