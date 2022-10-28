Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc (“the Company")

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

28 October 2022

Intention To Launch Ventures Share Class Offer for Subscription

The board of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc (“Company”) is pleased to announce the intention for the Company to launch shortly an offer for subscription in respect of the Ventures Share class (the "Ventures Offer").

The capacity of the Ventures Offer is expected to be at least £10 million plus an overallotment facility of £10 million. A further announcement will be made when the prospectus is available, which is expected to be within the next week.

The Ventures Offer will be in addition to the offer for subscription in respect of Healthcare Shares that launched on 13 October 2022.