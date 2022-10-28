Advanced search
    D467   GB00BWX53D91

DOWNING FOUR VCT PLC

(D467)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2022-10-28 am EDT
14.00 GBX    0.00%
10/13Downing Four Vct : Prospectus Healthcare Summary
PU
Intention To Launch Ventures Share Class Offer for Subscription

10/28/2022 | 06:28am EDT
Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc (“the Company")
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
28 October 2022
Intention To Launch Ventures Share Class Offer for Subscription

The board of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc (“Company”) is pleased to announce the intention for the Company to launch shortly an offer for subscription in respect of the Ventures Share class (the "Ventures Offer").

The capacity of the Ventures Offer is expected to be at least £10 million plus an overallotment facility of £10 million. A further announcement will be made when the prospectus is available, which is expected to be within the next week.

The Ventures Offer will be in addition to the offer for subscription in respect of Healthcare Shares that launched on 13 October 2022.



© GlobeNewswire 2022
Managers and Directors
Aubrey Thomas Brocklebank Chairman
Andrew John MacKintosh Non-Executive Director
Steven Derek Clarke Non-Executive Director
Christopher Charles Allner Non-Executive Director
Grant Leslie Whitehouse Secretary