Downing FOUR VCT plc

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

Share Forfeiture and cancellation

31 August 2022

Downing FOUR VCT plc announces that 14,081 Ventures Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each and 8,407 Healthcare Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each that were allotted on 6 June 2022 have now been forfeited and cancelled as the shares were not ultimately paid for. The forfeiture and cancellation of the shares has taken place in accordance with the process set out in the Company’s Articles of Association.