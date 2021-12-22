Downing One VCT : Half Yearly Report for the six months ended 30 September 2021

Shareholder Information

Financial Summary

30 Nov 30 Sep 31 Mar 30 Sep Nov 2021 2021 2021 2020 2013 pence pence pence pence pence Unaudited Unaudited Audited Unaudited Unaudited Net Asset Value per share ("NAV") 62.2 61.3 58.20 56.3 100.4 Cumulative dividends paid since Nov 2013 40.0 40.0 38.75 37.5 ‐ Total Return 102.2 101.3 96.95 93.8 100.4

(NAV plus cumulative dividends paid per share)

Dividend Policy

The Company has a stated target of paying a dividend of at least 4% of net assets per annum.

Forthcoming Dividends

Date payable Pence per share Interim dividend 25 February 2021 1.25p

Dividends will be paid by the Company's registrar, The City Partnership, on behalf of the Company. Shareholders who wish to have dividends paid directly into their bank account, rather than by cheque to their registered address, can update their instructions at the Downing VCT Investor Hub:

downing‐vct.cityhub.uk.com

A Dividend Mandate Form is also available from this site that can be completed and emailed to registrars@city.uk.com or sent to The City Partnership (UK) Limited, The Mending Room, Park Valley Mills, Meltham Road, Huddersfield HD4 7BH. If you have any queries, The City Partnership can be contacted by the email address above or on 01484 240910

The Company operates a Dividend Reinvestment Scheme to allow Shareholders to reinvest their dividends in new shares and obtain income tax relief on that new investment. Shareholders can opt‐in to the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme through the Downing VCT Investor Hub using the details shown above.

Share Scam Warning

We are aware that a significant number of shareholders of VCTs managed by both Downing and other VCT managers continue to receive unsolicited telephone calls from a company purporting to be acting on behalf of a client who is looking to acquire their VCT shares at an attractive price. We believe these calls to be a "Boiler Room Scam". Shareholders are warned to

be very suspicious if they receive any similar type of telephone call.

Some further details are available on Downing's website: www.downing.co.uk/vctboilerroomscam

The FCA has published information about such scams at www.fca.org.uk/scamsmart

If you have any concerns, please contact Downing at customer@downing.co.ukor on 020 7416 7780.