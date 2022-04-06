Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Downing One VCT plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DDV1   GB00BFRSVQ41

DOWNING ONE VCT PLC

(DDV1)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/06 03:00:00 am EDT
58.5 GBX    --.--%
2021DOWNING ONE VCT : Half Yearly Report for the six months ended 30 September 2021
PU
2021Half-year report
AQ
2021Downing One VCT plc Declares Interim Dividend, Payable on 25 February 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Issue of Equity

04/06/2022 | 05:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Downing ONE VCT plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

6 April 2022
Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing ONE VCT plc announce an allotment on 5 April 2022 of ordinary shares of 1p each (“Ordinary Shares”) pursuant to the Top Up Offer for Subscription that opened on 26 November 2021 (“Offer”) as follows:

2,545,634 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 63.40p per share.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 12 April 2022.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 180,113,033 Ordinary Shares.



© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about DOWNING ONE VCT PLC
2021DOWNING ONE VCT : Half Yearly Report for the six months ended 30 September 2021
PU
2021Half-year report
AQ
2021Downing One VCT plc Declares Interim Dividend, Payable on 25 February 2022
CI
2021Downing One VCT plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021Top-up Offer for Subscription
AQ
2021DOWNING ONE VCT : Investment Memorandum
PU
2021DOWNING ONE VCT : Director Declaration
AQ
2021Downing ONE VCT plc Appoints Chris Allner as Non-Executive Director, Effective 8 Septem..
CI
2021DOWNING ONE VCT : Issue of Equity
AQ
2021DOWNING ONE VCT : Issue of Equity (DRIS)
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8,74 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
Net income 2021 6,20 M 8,13 M 8,13 M
Net cash 2021 10,7 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 4,59%
Capitalization 104 M 137 M 137 M
EV / Sales 2020 -3,26x
EV / Sales 2021 8,82x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart DOWNING ONE VCT PLC
Duration : Period :
Downing One VCT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOWNING ONE VCT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chris Kay Non-Executive Chairman
Stuart Andrew Goldsmith Independent Non-Executive Director
Barry Malcolm Dean Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Charles Allner Non-Executive Director
Grant Leslie Whitehouse Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOWNING ONE VCT PLC-1.68%137
BLACKROCK, INC.-16.51%116 226
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-4.84%91 436
BLACKSTONE INC.-4.47%86 575
UBS GROUP AG7.67%64 731
EQT AB (PUBL)-22.19%40 496