  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Downing One VCT plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DDV1   GB00BFRSVQ41

DOWNING ONE VCT PLC

(DDV1)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/13 03:00:00 am EDT
58.50 GBX    0.00%
07:47aIssue of Equity
GL
07:47aIssue of Equity
GL
04/28Closure of Offer of Subscription
GL
NewsCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll News

Issue of Equity

05/13/2022 | 07:47am EDT
Downing ONE VCT plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

13 May 2022
Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing ONE VCT plc announce an allotment on 13 May 2022 of ordinary shares of 1p each (“Ordinary Shares”) pursuant to the Top Up Offer for Subscription that opened on 26 November 2021 (“Offer”) as follows:

196,807 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 64.73p per share.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 20 May 2022.

As previously announced, following this allotment, the Offer is now closed.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 180,380,551 Ordinary Shares.



© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8,74 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net income 2021 6,20 M 7,58 M 7,58 M
Net cash 2021 10,7 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 4,59%
Capitalization 105 M 129 M 129 M
EV / Sales 2020 -3,26x
EV / Sales 2021 8,82x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
Chris Kay Non-Executive Chairman
Stuart Andrew Goldsmith Independent Non-Executive Director
Barry Malcolm Dean Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Charles Allner Non-Executive Director
Grant Leslie Whitehouse Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOWNING ONE VCT PLC-1.68%129
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-5.06%1 843
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-45.97%1 028
PYRAMID AG-16.08%46
DEUTSCHE EFFECTEN- UND WECHSEL-BETEILIGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT AG-31.78%25
LVENTURE GROUP S.P.A.-17.06%20