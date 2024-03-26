Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC - investor in solar parks, wind farms and hydroelectric assets - Says it no longer expects to announce its results for 2023 on March 27. Notes that delay is as a result of an unforeseen absence as a result of personal reasons at its independent auditor.
Current stock price: 78.00 pence
12-month change: down 24%
