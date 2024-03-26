Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed ended investment company. The Company's investment objective is to provide investors with an attractive and sustainable level of income returns, with an element of capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of renewable energy and infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. The Company invests in a portfolio of assets that is diversified by the principal technology utilized to generate energy from renewable sources; geography; and the stage of development of a project, being one of operational, construction-ready or in-construction. It invests predominantly in assets, which generate electricity from renewable energy sources; and other infrastructure assets and investments in businesses whose principal revenues are not derived from the generation and sale of electricity on the wholesale electricity markets. Downing LLP serves as the Company's investment manager.

Sector Investment Trusts