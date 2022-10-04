Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSM   GB00BF0SCX52

DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(DSM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:43 2022-10-04 am EDT
53.00 GBX   +1.73%
10/03Dsm : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
09/30Dsm : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
09/29Dsm : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

10/04/2022 | 06:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc (the "Company")
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
4 October 2022

The Company announces that, following the announcement of its net asset value as at 30 September 2022 on 3 October 2022, it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have in the closed period (as defined by the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which ends on the date of the announcement of the Half Yearly results for the 6 months ended 31 August 2022 has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS"). The Company is therefore not prohibited from purchasing its own securities (“share buybacks”) during this period.

For the duration of the closed period, the Company has given authority to its broker, finnCap, to undertake share buybacks within certain parameters.

For further information, please contact:
Grant Whitehouse
Downing LLP
020 7630 4333



© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
10/03Dsm : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
09/30Dsm : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
09/29Dsm : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
09/28Dsm : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
09/27Dsm : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
09/26Dsm : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
09/23Dsm : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
09/22Dsm : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
09/21Dsm : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
09/20Dsm : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
More news
Chart DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers and Directors
Hugh Graham Cazalet Aldous Chairman
Linda Kathryn Bell Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert William Lindsay Legget Senior Independent Director
William Dawkins Independent Non-Executive Director
Grant Leslie Whitehouse Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-25.04%30
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC7.97%3 978
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED-28.40%1 225
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-31.11%51