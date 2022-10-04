Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc (the "Company")

LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

4 October 2022

The Company announces that, following the announcement of its net asset value as at 30 September 2022 on 3 October 2022, it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have in the closed period (as defined by the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which ends on the date of the announcement of the Half Yearly results for the 6 months ended 31 August 2022 has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS"). The Company is therefore not prohibited from purchasing its own securities (“share buybacks”) during this period.

For the duration of the closed period, the Company has given authority to its broker, finnCap, to undertake share buybacks within certain parameters.

For further information, please contact:

Grant Whitehouse

Downing LLP

020 7630 4333