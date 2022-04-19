Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSM   GB00BF0SCX52

DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(DSM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/19 11:35:17 am EDT
70.90 GBX   +0.42%
12:43pDSM : Confirmation re Investment Policy
GL
07:46aDSM : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
04/14DSM : Transaction in Own Shares
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DSM: Confirmation re Investment Policy

04/19/2022 | 12:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
19 April 2022
Confirmation re Investment Policy

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc (the “Company”) has recently received shareholder enquiries as to the extent to which it can or will invest in other closed-ended funds. The Board of the Company confirms that it is the Company’s policy not to invest in other closed-ended investment funds and that it holds no such investments in its portfolio.

Enquiries:
Grant Whitehouse
Downing LLP
Company Secretary                                                                                                         
020 7630 4333



© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
12:43pDSM : Confirmation re Investment Policy
GL
07:46aDSM : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
04/14DSM : Transaction in Own Shares
GL
04/14DSM : Transaction in Own Shares
GL
04/13DSM : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
04/13DSM : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
04/12DSM : Transaction in Own Shares
GL
04/11DSM : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
04/11DSM : Share Buy-back Authority Through Closed Period
GL
04/08DSM : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
More news
Chart DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,71
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Hugh Graham Cazalet Aldous Chairman
Linda Kathryn Bell Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert William Lindsay Legget Independent Non-Executive Director
William Dawkins Independent Non-Executive Director
Grant Leslie Whitehouse Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC1.58%45
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC11.74%4 741
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED-2.40%1 924
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-13.44%74