    DSM   GB00BF0SCX52

DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(DSM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:46 2022-07-11 am EDT
60.75 GBX   +0.41%
DSM : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
DSM : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
DSM : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

07/11/2022 | 07:14am EDT
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 08 July 2022£39.20m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 08 July 2022£39.20m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):49,519,882
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 08 July 2022 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*79.16p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*78.70p
  
Ordinary share price 60.50p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(23.58%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 08/07/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.



Managers and Directors
Hugh Graham Cazalet Aldous Chairman
Linda Kathryn Bell Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert William Lindsay Legget Independent Non-Executive Director
William Dawkins Independent Non-Executive Director
Grant Leslie Whitehouse Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-12.95%36
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC7.40%4 211
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED-13.60%1 574
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-30.60%54