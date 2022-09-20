DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|
|Net Asset Values
|
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 16 September 2022
|£38.40m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 16 September 2022
|£38.40m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|49,519,882
|
|
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 16 September 2022 was:
|
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|77.54p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|76.96p
|
|
|Ordinary share price
|58.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(24.56%)
|
|
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 16/09/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.