    DSM   GB00BF0SCX52

DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(DSM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2022-12-09 am EST
59.20 GBX    0.00%
Dsm : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
Dsm : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
Dsm : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

12/09/2022 | 06:12am EST
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 08 December 2022£35.28m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 08 December 2022£35.28m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):49,332,720
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 08 December 2022 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*71.51p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*71.51p
  
Ordinary share price 59.20p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(17.22%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 08/12/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.


