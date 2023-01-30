DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|
|Net Asset Values
|
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 27 January 2023
|£38.29m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 27 January 2023
|£38.29m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|49,270,767
|
|
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 27 January 2023 was:
|
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|77.71p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|77.71p
|
|
|Ordinary share price
|60.60p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(22.01%)
|
|
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 27/01/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.