DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Dsm : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
Dsm : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
Dsm : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
Summary
DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

05/16/2023 | 06:05am EDT
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 15 May 2023£37.36m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 15 May 2023£37.36m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):48,447,964
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 15 May 2023 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*77.11p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*77.11p
  
Ordinary share price 66.50p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(13.76%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 15/05/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.



Managers and Directors
Hugh Graham Cazalet Aldous Chairman
Linda Kathryn Bell Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert William Lindsay Legget Senior Independent Director
William Dawkins Independent Non-Executive Director
Grant Leslie Whitehouse Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC16.26%40
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC3.68%4 573
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-3.12%348
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP39.64%60
