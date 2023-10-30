Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The company seeks to provide investors with long-term capital growth through a concentrated portfolio of United Kingdom listed companies with a market capitalization below Â£150 million. The Company invests in sectors, including consumer discretionary, electrical equipment, financial services, food producers, industrials, real estate, support services, telecommunications, and cash. Downing LLP is the investment manager for the Company.

Sector Investment Trusts