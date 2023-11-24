|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 23 November 2023
|£32.78m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 23 November 2023
|£32.78m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|46,608,486
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 23 November 2023 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|70.32p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|70.32p
|Ordinary share price
|61.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(12.54%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 23/11/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
