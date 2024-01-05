Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 04 January 2024£31.13m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 04 January 2024£31.13m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):46,608,486
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 04 January 2024 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*66.79p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*66.79p
  
Ordinary share price 59.50p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(10.91%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 04/01/2024 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.