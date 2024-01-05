|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 04 January 2024
|£31.13m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 04 January 2024
|£31.13m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|46,608,486
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 04 January 2024 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|66.79p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|66.79p
|Ordinary share price
|59.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(10.91%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 04/01/2024 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC
Equities
DSM
GB00BF0SCX52
Investment Trusts
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|60.18 GBX
|+1.13%
|+1.88%
|+1.88%
|Dec. 28
|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment proceeds with wind down
|AN
|Dec. 28
|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust proceeds with wind down
|AN
