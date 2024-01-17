|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 16 January 2024
|£31.18m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 16 January 2024
|£31.18m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|46,608,486
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 16 January 2024 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|66.90p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|66.90p
|Ordinary share price
|60.00p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(10.31%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 16/01/2024 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC
Equities
DSM
GB00BF0SCX52
Investment Trusts
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|57 GBX
|-5.00%
|-6.56%
|-2.56%
|Dec. 28
