|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 25 January 2024
|£30.83m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 25 January 2024
|£30.83m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|46,608,486
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 25 January 2024 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|66.16p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|66.16p
|Ordinary share price
|59.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(10.06%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 25/01/2024 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC
Equities
DSM
GB00BF0SCX52
Investment Trusts
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|58.64 GBX
|-1.45%
|+1.10%
|+0.24%
|Dec. 28
|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment proceeds with wind down
|AN
|Dec. 28
|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust proceeds with wind down
|AN
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+0.24%
|35 M $
|-3.86%
|13 850 M $
|-0.57%
|6 145 M $
|-4.01%
|4 244 M $
|+3.86%
|4 212 M $
|+1.80%
|4 104 M $
|-0.97%
|3 435 M $
|-1.63%
|2 931 M $
|-2.26%
|2 926 M $
|+1.59%
|2 749 M $