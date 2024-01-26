Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 25 January 2024£30.83m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 25 January 2024£30.83m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):46,608,486
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 25 January 2024 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*66.16p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*66.16p
  
Ordinary share price 59.50p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(10.06%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 25/01/2024 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.