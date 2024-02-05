|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 02 February 2024
|£30.75m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 02 February 2024
|£30.75m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|46,608,486
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 02 February 2024 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|65.98p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|65.98p
|Ordinary share price
|59.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(9.82%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 02/02/2024 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|60.77 GBX
|+2.13%
|+2.99%
|+3.87%
|Dec. 28
|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment proceeds with wind down
|AN
|Dec. 28
|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust proceeds with wind down
|AN
