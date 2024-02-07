|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 06 February 2024
|£30.44m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 06 February 2024
|£30.44m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|46,608,486
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 06 February 2024 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|65.30p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|65.30p
|Ordinary share price
|60.00p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(8.12%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 06/02/2024 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC
Equities
DSM
GB00BF0SCX52
Investment Trusts
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|59.92 GBX
|-0.13%
|+3.31%
|+2.43%
|Dec. 28
|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment proceeds with wind down
|AN
|Dec. 28
|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust proceeds with wind down
|AN
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+3.42%
|35 M $
|-3.69%
|13 787 M $
|+1.97%
|6 328 M $
|+7.76%
|4 298 M $
|+4.31%
|4 153 M $
|-9.47%
|3 994 M $
|+0.57%
|3 452 M $
|-0.75%
|2 922 M $
|-1.06%
|2 907 M $
|+4.77%
|2 849 M $